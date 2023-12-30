Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 guarantee for the Placepot pool moves on to Lingfield on Sunday and the opening 7f handicap (12.24) is a tough starter. Chola Empire and Arctician are the selections.

The 7f novice (12.54) comes up next and Rockstar Icon rates banker material. He showed enough promise to win a race like this on turf in the summer and is open to further progress.

The 1m4f handicap (1.24) is another open race. Delvey could run well at a big price, but it’s also worth putting in a solid option and the one who makes most appeal is topweight Chagall.

The 1m2f Listed race (1.54) is a good opportunity for a banker, provided all eight of those declared line up. Tyrrhenian Sea has solid course form and is my strongest fancy on the card.

I like a couple in the 6f handicap (2.24). Buccabay was beaten only two lengths, despite finishing eighth, at Chelmsford last time and can bounce back. Twilight Madness is also in.

The final leg is another 6f handicap (2.54) and Tilsworth Ony Ta makes plenty of appeal after an easy win at Chelmsford recently. Miss Moonshine goes well here and rates the alternative.

Lingfield Placepot perm

12.24

1 Arctician

3 Chola Empire

12.54

3 Rockstar Icon

1.24

1 Chagall

10 Delvey

1.54

3 Tyrrhenian Sea

2.24

2 Buccabay

7 Twilight Madness

2.54

4 Tilsworth Ony Ta

9 Miss Moonshine

2x1x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines

