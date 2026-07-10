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UFC 329: Holloway on the road to victory
UFC
UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
Betting offers
Get 60-1 on Justin Gaethje to beat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 with Sky Bet
Betting offers
UFC 324: Get Paddy Pimblett to win at 50-1 with Paddy Power
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Sky Bet UFC 324 betting offer: 50-1 on Paddy Pimblett to win
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UFC 324: Paddy Pimblett poised to put on a show in Vegas
UFC
UFC 322: Main event to go the distance at iconic Madison Square Garden
UFC
UFC 321 Aspinall vs Gane: Sky Bet enhanced odds 50-1 Aspinall & 80-1 Gane
Betting offers
UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane – 50-1 enhanced odds for fight not to go the distance
Betting offers
UFC 321 predictions: Aspinall ready to put an early end to Gane's title hopes
UFC
Leon Edwards v Kamaru Usman predictions and UFC 286 betting tips
UFC
UFC 317 Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira odds boost: get 50-1 for a KO/TKO with Paddy Power
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UFC 315 betting offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with Paddy Power
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UFC 314 Paddy Pimblett odds boost: get Pimblett to win at 50-1 with Paddy Power
Betting offers
UFC Fight Night London: Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady predictions: plus get 20-1 for Brady to win with NetBet
UFC
UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura predictions, odds and undercard betting tips
UFC
Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic: UFC 309 predictions, odds and betting tips
UFC
UFC 304 in Manchester: betting tips and predictions for Edwards vs Muhammad and Aspinall vs Blaydes
UFC
Henry Cejudo v Aljamain Sterling predictions and UFC 288 betting tips
UFC
Jon Jones v Ciryl Gane predictions and UFC 285 betting tips
UFC
Makhachev v Volkanovski predictions and UFC 284 betting tips
UFC
Glover Teixeira v Jamahal Hill predictions and UFC 281 betting tips
UFC
Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira predictions and UFC 281 betting tips
UFC
Charles Oliveira v Islam Makhachev predictions & UFC 280 betting tips
UFC
Home
Sport
UFC 329: Holloway on the road to victory
UFC
UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
Betting offers
Get 60-1 on Justin Gaethje to beat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 with Sky Bet
Betting offers
UFC 324: Get Paddy Pimblett to win at 50-1 with Paddy Power
Betting offers
Get 60-1 on Justin Gaethje to beat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 with Sky Bet
Betting offers
UFC 324: Get Paddy Pimblett to win at 50-1 with Paddy Power
Betting offers
Sky Bet UFC 324 betting offer: 50-1 on Paddy Pimblett to win
Betting offers
UFC 324: Paddy Pimblett poised to put on a show in Vegas
UFC
UFC 322: Main event to go the distance at iconic Madison Square Garden
UFC
UFC 321 Aspinall vs Gane: Sky Bet enhanced odds 50-1 Aspinall & 80-1 Gane
Betting offers
UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane – 50-1 enhanced odds for fight not to go the distance
Betting offers
UFC 321 predictions: Aspinall ready to put an early end to Gane's title hopes
UFC
Leon Edwards v Kamaru Usman predictions and UFC 286 betting tips
UFC
UFC 317 Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira odds boost: get 50-1 for a KO/TKO with Paddy Power
Betting offers
UFC 315 betting offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with Paddy Power
Betting offers
UFC 314 Paddy Pimblett odds boost: get Pimblett to win at 50-1 with Paddy Power
Betting offers
UFC Fight Night London: Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady predictions: plus get 20-1 for Brady to win with NetBet
UFC
UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura predictions, odds and undercard betting tips
UFC
Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic: UFC 309 predictions, odds and betting tips
UFC
UFC 304 in Manchester: betting tips and predictions for Edwards vs Muhammad and Aspinall vs Blaydes
UFC
Henry Cejudo v Aljamain Sterling predictions and UFC 288 betting tips
UFC
Jon Jones v Ciryl Gane predictions and UFC 285 betting tips
UFC
Makhachev v Volkanovski predictions and UFC 284 betting tips
UFC
Glover Teixeira v Jamahal Hill predictions and UFC 281 betting tips
UFC
Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira predictions and UFC 281 betting tips
UFC
Charles Oliveira v Islam Makhachev predictions & UFC 280 betting tips
UFC
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