Makhachev v Volkanovski predictions and UFC 284 betting tips
Free UFC betting tips, predictions and analysis for UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia
Where to watch
BT Sport 1, from 3am Sunday morning
Best bets
I Makhachev to win by submission
2pts 6-4 Paddy Power
Over 3.5 rounds in I Makhachev v A Volkanovski
1pt 11-10 bet365
Y Rodriguez to win by decision
1pt 6-4 bet365
UFC 284 preview
The lightweight title and number one pound-for-pound status are on the line when Islam Makhachev faces Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.
Featherweight champion Volkanovski is stepping up a division as he looks to become just the fifth fighter to win belts in two weight classes, while Makhachev is making the first defence of his lightweight strap.
Volkanovski is number one in the pound-for-pound rankings, with Makhachev number two, and also benefits from home advantage with this event taking place in Perth, Australia. However, submission specialist Makhachev, who boasts 11 victories via that route, including four of his last five, is the pick.
Many have tried and failed to match his ground game and it's hard to see beyond another successful trip to the Octagon for the Dagestan native.
But stopping Volkanovski early might prove difficult with the Australian going at least four rounds in each of his five previous title contests in the UFC - four of those fights have gone the distance.
The co-main event sees number two Yair Rodriguez and fifth-ranked Josh Emmett meet for the interim featherweight title, with the winner set to earn a shot at Volkanovski when he returns to his traditional weight class.
Rodriguez beat Brian Ortega last time out and his only loss since 2017 came against former champion Max Holloway.
Emmett has won five in a row but El Pantera's CV certainly looks much stronger than Emmett's and he should have the edge, although it's likely this one will go to the judges.
Emmett has gone the distance in 11 of his 20 fights, while seven of Rodriguez's contests have also ended in a decision result - winning six of those.
