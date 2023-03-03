Where to watch

Best bets

Jon Jones to win by decision or technical decision

2pts 2-1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Over 3.5 rounds in Valentina Shevchenko v Alexa Grasso

2.5pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power, Hills

UFC 285 preview

UFC 285 marks the highly anticipated return of Jon Jones when he faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title.

Jones, regarded as one of the greatest ever to step into the octagon, dominated the light heavyweight division during an 11-year period with his only loss coming via disqualification, and now he's looking to leave his mark on the heavyweight ranks.

The 35-year-old's CV makes for hugely impressive reading and, despite a three-year absence, he isn't expected to skip a beat in Las Vegas.

Gane is undoubtedly a formidable opponent - he held the interim heavyweight belt after beating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 but failed in his attempt to become unified champion following a decision loss to Francis Ngannou.

He was undefeated as a Muay Thai fighter before transitioning into MMA and his strength lies in striking.

Jones also poses a serious threat on his feet but it's his ground game that makes him the more attractive option here.

France's Gane is yet to be stopped and he should be durable enough to take Jones the distance, albeit in defeat.

The co-main event also has a title on the line when flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko is making the eighth defence of her belt, which she's held since 2018, and, although Grasso is highly skilled, it's not expected that the strap will change hands.

The pair are fairly evenly matched in all areas but Shevchenko's experience should see her pull through.

Four of Shevchenko's seven defences have lasted more than three rounds, including in each of her last two scraps, while Grasso has a habit of going the distance, with 12 of her 18 contests being decided by the judges.

