UFC 329 predictions, betting tips and odds: Holloway on the road to victory over McGregor

UFC 329 date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, July 11

Starts Prelims midnight; main card from 2am Sunday

Venue T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV TNT Sports Box Office

Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon five years after suffering an ankle injury with a rematch against Max Holloway in Las Vegas.

Liverpool's Paddy Pimblett bids to get to winning ways against Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event.

UFC 329 betting tips & predictions

Max Holloway to win by KO/TKO & over 2.5 rounds

1pt 7-2 Paddy Power

Paddy Pimblett to win by submission

1pt 11-2 Paddy Power

Terrance McKinney to win by KO/TKO & to win in round one

2pts 12-5 Bet Builder Paddy Power

Robert Whittaker to win

1pt 4-5 Paddy Power

Gable Steveson to win by KO/TKO & to win in round one

2pt 4-6 Bet Builder Paddy Power

UFC 329 predictions

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

While superstar names such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been bidding for World Cup success in the twilight of their careers in the USA this summer, over in Las Vegas this weekend the UFC’s very own superstar Conor McGregor bids to make a sensational comeback when he faces a rematch with Max Holloway.

It was five years ago this weekend when the Irishman snapped his ankle in the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, an injury that at the time seemed almost certain to end his career.

There is no doubt that in a sport that moves as fast as MMA, having an extended period away from the sport is a massive disadvantage, and makes it even harder to then come up against someone as skilful and active as Holloway.

Since McGregor last made the walk, Holloway has fought eight times, racking up almost 2 hours and 52 minutes of competitive UFC action - almost 35 completed rounds.

While Holloway has been busy, he has been involved in some gruelling battles, absorbing 805 significant strikes in the same time frame when coming up against Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Ilia Topuria, who became the first to KO the Hawaiian in 2024.

While McGregor would argue he is fresh, his inactivity stretches beyond his injury, and he has appeared in the Octagon just four times in ten years, with a 1-3 record.

Ascending to worldwide superstardom and immense wealth following his 2017 crossover boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor drifted away from the sport and into a path often fuelled with self-destruction and controversy.

His one win in this period was at the 170lb welterweight limit that this bout is scheduled for - a 40-second knockout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2020. That was one of eight UFC knockouts for the Irish fighter from his ten wins.

The weight could be a leveller, with McGregor filling out his frame, while this will be Holloway’s first outing at the weight.

Both men were champions at featherweight’s 145lb limit, and McGregor became the UFC’s first double champion when knocking out Eddie Alvarez at lightweight in 2016.

Holloway had a two-fight stint as BMF champion, with both contested at lightweight. He spectacularly knocked out now 155lb champion Gaethje at UFC 300, then defeated Poirier, before losing the belt when outgrappled by Charles Oliveira in March.

McGregor claimed victory over three rounds when the pair first fought in 2013, despite rupturing his ACL in the second round and switching to an unfamiliar grappling style.

How a 2026 McGregor looks is a complete unknown, while Holloway remains a durable, top level striker. If this was boxing, a returning former champion would be met with mid-level opposition for a tune-up. However inside the Octagon there are no such luxuries.

There is a mystique and confidence about McGregor that can make you believe anything is possible; and maybe it is. However, with so many variables stacked in Holloway's favour this feels like it is his fight to lose and he could secure a stoppage if he can drag this into the later rounds.

Paddy Pimblett vs Benoit Saint Denis

In the co-main event Paddy Pimblett (23-4-0) should get back in the win column against Benoit Saint Denis (17-3-0, 1 NC).

This bout promises chaos from start to finish as Saint Denis is a ferocious come-forward fighter on a four-fight winning streak.

Pimblett’s seven-fight unbeaten UFC run was ended by newly crowned champion Justin Gaethje in January, when he showed his toughness and willingness to stand and trade.

But while Pimblett is more than tough, it’s the 31-year-old’s ground game that could land him a win in this bout.

While Saint Denis’ craziness can overwhelm most opponents, the Liverpool fighter’s jiu-jitsu is slick and built to capitalise on the gaps in defence the pure chaos the Frenchman will offer up.

King Green vs Terrance McKinney

Don’t blink when Terrance McKinney (18-8-0) and King Green (35-17-1) open up the main card.

All eight of McKinney's UFC wins have come in the first round, as have three of the 31-year-old’s five defeats.

Veteran King Green arrives on a three fight winning run, albeit against opponents who operate at a slower pace.

Before the 39-year-old’s resurgence, he suffered back-to-back first round defeats to heavy pace setters Mauricio Ruffy and Paddy Pimblett, so expect a wrecking ball like McKinney to put Green’s low-hands stance to the test early.

Robert Whittaker vs Nikita Krylov

A new-look Robert Whittaker (26-9-0) can get off to a winning start at light-heavyweight against Nikita Krylov (31-11-0).

The former middleweight champion added some bulk as he moved up to 205lbs following two straight defeats.

Krylov got back in the win column with a late TKO stoppage of Modestas Bukauskas in January, but Whittaker should still have a sizeable speed and skill advantage over the Ukrainian and can announce himself in his new division in style.

This card also sees the biggest favourite in UFC history as Gable Steveson makes his Octagon debut against Elisha Ellison.

The 2020 Olympic Wrestling gold medalist is 1-20 to earn a win against the American, who is 0-1 in the UFC.

One angle could be to back Steveson for a first-round KO/TKO, as he can be expected to follow up an early takedown with some vicious ground-and-pound.

McGregor vs Holloway betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Saturday night's big bout. Here are their latest odds:

Market Odds Conor McGregor 7-4 Max Holloway 10-21

Odds correct at time of publishing

Who is on the UFC 329 main card?

Fight Weight Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway Welterweight Benoit Saint Denis vs Paddy Pimblett Lightweight Cory Sandhagen vs Mario Bautista Bantamweight Brandon Royval vs Lone'er Kavanagh Flyweight King Green vs Terrence McKinney Lightweight

FAQs for UFC 329

What time is McGregor vs Holloway in the UK?

The main card starts at 2am GMT on Sunday, July 12. McGregor and Holloway are expected to make their walks at approximately 4.25am.

How can I watch UFC 329 in the UK?

The event will be broadcast on TNT Sports Box Office.

Who is the favourite in McGregor vs Holloway?

Max Holloway is the betting favourite at 10-21, with Conor McGregor the underdog at 7-4.

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