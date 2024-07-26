BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on UFC 304. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch UFC 304

Live on TNT Sports 1, from 11pm Saturday.

UFC 304 main-event start times

The main-event card will begin at approximately 3am Sunday

Best bets for UFC 304

Leon Edwards to win & over 3.5 rounds

2pts Evs bet365

Tom Aspinall to win by KO, TKO, DQ in round one

1pt 17-10 bet365

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

New customers can bet on UFC 304 here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

UFC 304 predictions

Leon Edwards can record a third successful welterweight title defence in the early hours of Sunday when he faces a rematch with Belal Muhammad in the main event at UFC 304 in Manchester.

The 32-year-old is on a 13-fight undefeated run, winning the title from then pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman with a sublime headkick knockout in 2022.

The pair's first fight in 2021 ended in a no contest following an eye poke by Edwards in the second round.

Wrestler Muhammad is on a ten-fight unbeaten run, with recent wins over Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady.

Edwards’ strong takedown defence will be key to his chances and he is a supremely talented kickboxer and master of distance control.

This one could go long as both fighters have gone the distance in just under three quarters of their combined 35 UFC fights.

The co-main event sees Tom Aspinall put his interim title on the line in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes.

Their first fight ended in just 15 seconds after Aspinall suffered a knee injury.

The 31-year-old boasts five first-round finishes from his seven UFC wins, including when he secured the interim title against feared Russian Sergei Pavlovich last November.

There aren't many heavyweights who possess the movement or power of Aspinall and he is fancied to add another knockout in this contest.

UFC 304 full card

Main card

Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

King Green vs Paddy Pimblett

Christopher Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze



Prelims

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda

Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil

Jake Hadley vs Caolan Loughran

Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio



Early prelims

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape

Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie

Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski

Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.