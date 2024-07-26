- More
UFC 304 in Manchester: betting tips and predictions for Edwards vs Muhammad and Aspinall vs Blaydes
Best bets, predictions and analysis for UFC 304 at the Co-op Live in Manchester including Edwards vs Muhammad and Aspinall vs Blaydes
BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on UFC 304. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch UFC 304
Live on TNT Sports 1, from 11pm Saturday.
UFC 304 main-event start times
The main-event card will begin at approximately 3am Sunday
Best bets for UFC 304
Leon Edwards to win & over 3.5 rounds
2pts Evs bet365
Tom Aspinall to win by KO, TKO, DQ in round one
1pt 17-10 bet365
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
- Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
New customers can bet on UFC 304 here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
UFC 304 predictions
Leon Edwards can record a third successful welterweight title defence in the early hours of Sunday when he faces a rematch with Belal Muhammad in the main event at UFC 304 in Manchester.
The 32-year-old is on a 13-fight undefeated run, winning the title from then pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman with a sublime headkick knockout in 2022.
The pair's first fight in 2021 ended in a no contest following an eye poke by Edwards in the second round.
Wrestler Muhammad is on a ten-fight unbeaten run, with recent wins over Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady.
Edwards’ strong takedown defence will be key to his chances and he is a supremely talented kickboxer and master of distance control.
This one could go long as both fighters have gone the distance in just under three quarters of their combined 35 UFC fights.
The co-main event sees Tom Aspinall put his interim title on the line in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes.
Their first fight ended in just 15 seconds after Aspinall suffered a knee injury.
The 31-year-old boasts five first-round finishes from his seven UFC wins, including when he secured the interim title against feared Russian Sergei Pavlovich last November.
There aren't many heavyweights who possess the movement or power of Aspinall and he is fancied to add another knockout in this contest.
UFC 304 full card
Main card
Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes
King Green vs Paddy Pimblett
Christopher Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues
Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze
Prelims
Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda
Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil
Jake Hadley vs Caolan Loughran
Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio
Early prelims
Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons
Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape
Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie
Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski
Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inUFC tips
Last updated
- Henry Cejudo v Aljamain Sterling predictions and UFC 288 betting tips
- Leon Edwards v Kamaru Usman predictions and UFC 286 betting tips
- Jon Jones v Ciryl Gane predictions and UFC 285 betting tips
- Makhachev v Volkanovski predictions and UFC 284 betting tips
- Glover Teixeira v Jamahal Hill predictions and UFC 281 betting tips
- Henry Cejudo v Aljamain Sterling predictions and UFC 288 betting tips
- Leon Edwards v Kamaru Usman predictions and UFC 286 betting tips
- Jon Jones v Ciryl Gane predictions and UFC 285 betting tips
- Makhachev v Volkanovski predictions and UFC 284 betting tips
- Glover Teixeira v Jamahal Hill predictions and UFC 281 betting tips