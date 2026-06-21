Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

US Open

Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions

icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open second-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open second-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open 72-hole matches golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open 72-hole matches golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions
icon
Golf
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open tops and specials golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open tops and specials golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
'This week's inland links is right up his alley' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the US Open
'This week's inland links is right up his alley' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the US Open
icon
US Open
padlock
Shock JJ Spaun success stuns punters as Robert MacIntyre becomes all the rage for Royal Portrush
Shock JJ Spaun success stuns punters as Robert MacIntyre becomes all the rage for Royal Portrush
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
US Open second-round predictions: Four threeball tips for day two at Oakmont
US Open second-round predictions: Four threeball tips for day two at Oakmont
icon
US Open
Scottie Scheffler US Open betting odds: get 35-1 on him to make the cut with Paddy Power
Scottie Scheffler US Open betting odds: get 35-1 on him to make the cut with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions: 80-1 and 90-1 tips at Oakmont
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions: 80-1 and 90-1 tips at Oakmont
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open 72-hole matches golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open 72-hole matches golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | Steve Palmer's US Open Golf Betting Tips
WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | Steve Palmer's US Open Golf Betting Tips
icon
The Sweet Spot
US Open first-round threeball tips: Back Finau to boss his playing partners
US Open first-round threeball tips: Back Finau to boss his playing partners
icon
US Open
US Open betting offer: get 80-1 on Scottie Scheffler to win with William Hill
US Open betting offer: get 80-1 on Scottie Scheffler to win with William Hill
icon
Betting offers
US Open 2025: Racing Post's guide to all 156 players in the Oakmont field
US Open 2025: Racing Post's guide to all 156 players in the Oakmont field
icon
US Open
Steve Palmer's US Open tops and specials golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open tops and specials golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's free US Open outright predictions – our expert bids to follow last week's 66-1 winner
Steve Palmer's free US Open outright predictions – our expert bids to follow last week's 66-1 winner
icon
US Open
Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
US Open second-round golf betting tips and predictions
US Open second-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions

icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open second-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open 72-hole matches golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open second-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open 72-hole matches golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions
icon
Golf
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open tops and specials golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open tops and specials golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
'This week's inland links is right up his alley' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the US Open
'This week's inland links is right up his alley' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the US Open
icon
US Open
padlock
Shock JJ Spaun success stuns punters as Robert MacIntyre becomes all the rage for Royal Portrush
Shock JJ Spaun success stuns punters as Robert MacIntyre becomes all the rage for Royal Portrush
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
US Open second-round predictions: Four threeball tips for day two at Oakmont
US Open second-round predictions: Four threeball tips for day two at Oakmont
icon
US Open
Scottie Scheffler US Open betting odds: get 35-1 on him to make the cut with Paddy Power
Scottie Scheffler US Open betting odds: get 35-1 on him to make the cut with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions: 80-1 and 90-1 tips at Oakmont
Steve Palmer's US Open first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions: 80-1 and 90-1 tips at Oakmont
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's US Open 72-hole matches golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open 72-hole matches golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | Steve Palmer's US Open Golf Betting Tips
WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | Steve Palmer's US Open Golf Betting Tips
icon
The Sweet Spot
US Open first-round threeball tips: Back Finau to boss his playing partners
US Open first-round threeball tips: Back Finau to boss his playing partners
icon
US Open
US Open betting offer: get 80-1 on Scottie Scheffler to win with William Hill
US Open betting offer: get 80-1 on Scottie Scheffler to win with William Hill
icon
Betting offers
US Open 2025: Racing Post's guide to all 156 players in the Oakmont field
US Open 2025: Racing Post's guide to all 156 players in the Oakmont field
icon
US Open
Steve Palmer's US Open tops and specials golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open tops and specials golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's free US Open outright predictions – our expert bids to follow last week's 66-1 winner
Steve Palmer's free US Open outright predictions – our expert bids to follow last week's 66-1 winner
icon
US Open
Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's US Open third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
US Open second-round golf betting tips and predictions
US Open second-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
US Open
123
chevron icon