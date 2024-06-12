Steve Palmer's US Open matches preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the US Open

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 12.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Collin Morikawa to beat Bryson DeChambeau

3pts 8-11 Betfair

Tiger Woods to beat Phil Mickelson

2pts Evens Coral, Ladbrokes

US Open first-round preview

Bryson DeChambeau had the ideal game for the US PGA Championship venue last month, overpowering a soft Valhalla in his naturally aggressive style and almost taking the title, but the Californian is far less suited to this week's US Open assignment.

Opposing DeChambeau with Collin Morikawa in a 72-hole US Open match seems a sensible investment. DeChambeau admitted in his pre-tournament media conference that he was going to have to try to play “boring golf” to compete at Pinehurst, but his explanations were broken by nervous laughs and an obvious concern that this layout will expose his weaknesses.

Sketchy iron-play and clumsy chipping could result in some scorecard-busters this week, with so many of the greens like upturned saucers and repelling balls. Morikawa is significantly superior to DeChambeau on approach and can be fancied to hold more greens.

Morikawa was runner-up to Scottie Scheffler in the Memorial last week, which was a considerably more impressive warm-up spin than DeChambeau's share of 18th place in LIV Golf Houston.

Tiger Woods turned up early last week to practice at Pinehurst, so has got plenty of rounds under his belt in the lead-up to this Major, and the positive health bulletin he offered in his media conference bodes well for the week ahead.

Woods, who has finished third and second in his two US Open starts at Pinehurst, is appreciating the high temperatures in North Carolina, which are loosening up his back, and he looks a value even-money match-bet outsider against Phil Mickelson.

LIV form figures of 52-47-38-22-37 (54-runner events) show how Mickelson has been struggling and his driving has been incredibly wild. Woods may have the edge over his elder rival at Pinehurst.

