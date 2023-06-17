Padraig Harrington is enjoying a decent US Open Credit: Mike Mulholland

Best bets

Padraig Harrington to win 6.39pm twoball

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Gordon Sargent to win 8.12pm twoball

1pt 9-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

US Open third-round preview

Golf fans have little option but to burn the midnight oil again on Saturday as leading pair Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will not be hitting their first third-round ball at the US Open until 11.46pm UK and Ireland time.

Fortunately for those with things to do on Sunday morning, there are a couple of decent outsider bets in the twoballs a little earlier that could provide a decent return.

Firstly, Padraig Harrington could take the honours against Cameron Young in the 6.39pm pairing.

Harrington is enjoying life on the Champions Tour and proved two years ago that he is not finished in the Majors after he claimed fourth in the US PGA Championship.

He has finished in the top ten in five of his last six efforts in round-belly company and tenth place at the Texas Open was also impressive.

Pod was runner-up in the recent Senior PGA Championship and is enjoying life, and that could help him get the better of Young who has struggled after finishing runner-up to Sam Burns in the World Match Play and tied for seventh at the Masters.

The 9-5 about the Irishman winning their duel is attractive and the same can be said of the price on offer for the world's top-ranked amateur Gordon Sargent to beat Collin Morikawa at 8.12pm.

Sargent won the top college championship last year and the 20-year-old from Alabama is enjoying his second test against elite company after missing the cut at Augusta.

He has the length off the tee to do well at the Los Angeles Country Club and there are doubts that Morikawa can force his way up the leaderboard.

The former Open champion has posted just one top-ten finish in his last eight efforts and dropped out of his last tournament, the Memorial, with a back issue.

At 9-4, there is little to lose in backing the youngster to come out on top.

