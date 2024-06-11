Steve Palmer's US Open specials preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the US Open

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 12.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Sahith Theegala first-round leader

1pt each-way 66-1 Betfair, Power

Scottie Scheffler-Hideki Matsuyama dual forecast

1pt 66-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Martin Kaymer top former winner

1pt 40-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Gordon Sargent top amateur

1pt 5-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

US Open specials preview

The greens at Pinehurst are already becoming “borderline”, according to defending US Open champion Wyndham Clark, and lightning-fast putts can be expected for the afternoon wave in round one.

With the likes of Clark already showing concern about the dancefloors in practice, the putting surfaces seem certain to be incredibly slick for the championship, and baking weather looks set to help the USGA increase the challenge.

An early starter can be fancied to finish round one in the lead. Green speeds should increase as the day wears on, with temperatures of around 31C drying the turf, so a serious examination awaits the marquee afternoon threeball of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy.

Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth are among other big names out late on day one.

Sahith Theegala has an 8.02am local time launchpad from which to mount his US Open title tilt and the gifted Californian represents excellent first-round-leader value at 66-1. This rising star has the game to handle Pinehurst and has arrived off a hugely encouraging warm-up spin in the Memorial.

Of course, the late starters on Thursday should get the better of conditions on Friday – perhaps being out late on Friday afternoon will be the most challenging quarter of the draw – and the Scheffler-Matsuyama dual forecast is difficult to resist at 66-1.

Anyone defeating Scheffler over 72 holes this week will have a golden chance of lifting the US Open trophy – and Matsuyama seems best equipped for the task. They could easily fill the first two places on the Pinehurst leaderboard come Sunday.

Martin Kaymer, an eight-shot victor the last time Pinehurst hosted the US Open, has finally got himself back to full fitness in the last few months and is playing well again. The German finished ninth in LIV Golf Houston on Sunday – his Cleeks side won the team title – and he could cause a shock in the US Open top former winner market.

Gordon Sargent would already be a PGA Tour member had he chosen to turn pro – the power-packed 21-year-old is clearly ready for the big time – and he should be shorter than 5-1 for top amateur honours. Sargent is different gravy to the rest of the amateurs at Pinehurst. He opted to stay at college for another year, but should become a PGA Tour star thereafter.

