Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

The Open

Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions

icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Open
padlock
The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
icon
The Open
padlock
Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
icon
The Open
padlock
Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
icon
The Open
padlock
Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot
Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's guide to the 2026 Open Championship field
Steve Palmer's guide to the 2026 Open Championship field
icon
The Open
padlock
'The Ryder Cup is the ultimate pressure cooker and he has shown his mettle' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship
'The Ryder Cup is the ultimate pressure cooker and he has shown his mettle' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship
icon
The Open
padlock
Open Championship: Royal Birkdale course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Open Championship: Royal Birkdale course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
icon
The Open
The Open Championship: Dominant favourite Scottie Scheffler enjoys Royal Portrush procession
The Open Championship: Dominant favourite Scottie Scheffler enjoys Royal Portrush procession
icon
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's Open Championship second-round tips: Our expert nailed a big winner in round one
Steve Palmer's Open Championship second-round tips: Our expert nailed a big winner in round one
icon
The Open
padlock
Open Championship first-round threeballs tips: Hall the pick of the afternoon starters
Open Championship first-round threeballs tips: Hall the pick of the afternoon starters
icon
The Open
2025 Open Championship latest betting odds & news: Jon Rahm proving popular with Portrush punters
2025 Open Championship latest betting odds & news: Jon Rahm proving popular with Portrush punters
icon
The Open
Rory McIlroy Open odds boost: get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 40-1 with Sky Bet
Rory McIlroy Open odds boost: get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 40-1 with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
The Open betting offer: get 40-1 odds on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
The Open betting offer: get 40-1 odds on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
What does it take to win the Open? James Mason looks at the key stats for golf's oldest Major
What does it take to win the Open? James Mason looks at the key stats for golf's oldest Major
icon
The Open
Open Championship first-round leader predictions: tips at 80-1, 90-1 and 225-1
Open Championship first-round leader predictions: tips at 80-1, 90-1 and 225-1
icon
The Open
padlock
The Open Championship 2025: Our guide to all 156 players in the Royal Portrush field
The Open Championship 2025: Our guide to all 156 players in the Royal Portrush field
icon
The Open
padlock
The Open: Steve Palmer's tournament specials include an 8-1 selection
The Open: Steve Palmer's tournament specials include an 8-1 selection
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship – our golf expert is bidding to follow last week's 33-1 winner
Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship – our golf expert is bidding to follow last week's 33-1 winner
icon
The Open
Open Championship 2025: Steve Palmer's Royal Portrush course guide, tee times and how to watch
Open Championship 2025: Steve Palmer's Royal Portrush course guide, tee times and how to watch
icon
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions

icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Open
padlock
The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
icon
The Open
padlock
The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
icon
The Open
padlock
Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
icon
The Open
padlock
Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
icon
The Open
padlock
Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot
Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's guide to the 2026 Open Championship field
Steve Palmer's guide to the 2026 Open Championship field
icon
The Open
padlock
'The Ryder Cup is the ultimate pressure cooker and he has shown his mettle' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship
'The Ryder Cup is the ultimate pressure cooker and he has shown his mettle' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship
icon
The Open
padlock
Open Championship: Royal Birkdale course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Open Championship: Royal Birkdale course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
icon
The Open
The Open Championship: Dominant favourite Scottie Scheffler enjoys Royal Portrush procession
The Open Championship: Dominant favourite Scottie Scheffler enjoys Royal Portrush procession
icon
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer's Open Championship second-round tips: Our expert nailed a big winner in round one
Steve Palmer's Open Championship second-round tips: Our expert nailed a big winner in round one
icon
The Open
padlock
Open Championship first-round threeballs tips: Hall the pick of the afternoon starters
Open Championship first-round threeballs tips: Hall the pick of the afternoon starters
icon
The Open
2025 Open Championship latest betting odds & news: Jon Rahm proving popular with Portrush punters
2025 Open Championship latest betting odds & news: Jon Rahm proving popular with Portrush punters
icon
The Open
Rory McIlroy Open odds boost: get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 40-1 with Sky Bet
Rory McIlroy Open odds boost: get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 40-1 with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
The Open betting offer: get 40-1 odds on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
The Open betting offer: get 40-1 odds on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
What does it take to win the Open? James Mason looks at the key stats for golf's oldest Major
What does it take to win the Open? James Mason looks at the key stats for golf's oldest Major
icon
The Open
Open Championship first-round leader predictions: tips at 80-1, 90-1 and 225-1
Open Championship first-round leader predictions: tips at 80-1, 90-1 and 225-1
icon
The Open
padlock
The Open Championship 2025: Our guide to all 156 players in the Royal Portrush field
The Open Championship 2025: Our guide to all 156 players in the Royal Portrush field
icon
The Open
padlock
The Open: Steve Palmer's tournament specials include an 8-1 selection
The Open: Steve Palmer's tournament specials include an 8-1 selection
icon
The Open
padlock
Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship – our golf expert is bidding to follow last week's 33-1 winner
Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship – our golf expert is bidding to follow last week's 33-1 winner
icon
The Open
Open Championship 2025: Steve Palmer's Royal Portrush course guide, tee times and how to watch
Open Championship 2025: Steve Palmer's Royal Portrush course guide, tee times and how to watch
icon
The Open
1234...
chevron icon