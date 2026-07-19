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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
The Open
The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
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Open Championship: Royal Birkdale course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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The Open Championship: Dominant favourite Scottie Scheffler enjoys Royal Portrush procession
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Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
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Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship second-round tips: Our expert nailed a big winner in round one
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Open Championship first-round threeballs tips: Hall the pick of the afternoon starters
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The Open betting offer: get 40-1 odds on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
Betting offers
What does it take to win the Open? James Mason looks at the key stats for golf's oldest Major
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Open Championship first-round leader predictions: tips at 80-1, 90-1 and 225-1
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The Open Championship 2025: Our guide to all 156 players in the Royal Portrush field
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The Open: Steve Palmer's tournament specials include an 8-1 selection
The Open
Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship – our golf expert is bidding to follow last week's 33-1 winner
The Open
Open Championship 2025: Steve Palmer's Royal Portrush course guide, tee times and how to watch
The Open
Home
Sport
Golf
Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
The Open
The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
The Open
The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
The Open
Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
The Open
Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
The Open
Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot
The Open
Steve Palmer's guide to the 2026 Open Championship field
The Open
'The Ryder Cup is the ultimate pressure cooker and he has shown his mettle' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship
The Open
Open Championship: Royal Birkdale course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
The Open
The Open Championship: Dominant favourite Scottie Scheffler enjoys Royal Portrush procession
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
The Open
Steve Palmer's Open Championship second-round tips: Our expert nailed a big winner in round one
The Open
Open Championship first-round threeballs tips: Hall the pick of the afternoon starters
The Open
2025 Open Championship latest betting odds & news: Jon Rahm proving popular with Portrush punters
The Open
Rory McIlroy Open odds boost: get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 40-1 with Sky Bet
Betting offers
The Open betting offer: get 40-1 odds on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
Betting offers
What does it take to win the Open? James Mason looks at the key stats for golf's oldest Major
The Open
Open Championship first-round leader predictions: tips at 80-1, 90-1 and 225-1
The Open
The Open Championship 2025: Our guide to all 156 players in the Royal Portrush field
The Open
The Open: Steve Palmer's tournament specials include an 8-1 selection
The Open
Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship – our golf expert is bidding to follow last week's 33-1 winner
The Open
Open Championship 2025: Steve Palmer's Royal Portrush course guide, tee times and how to watch
The Open
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