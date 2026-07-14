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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's Open Championship specials and tops predictions

Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the tops and specials of the Open Championship

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Racing Post Sport
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Steve Palmer’s Open Championship tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers.

Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Steve has tipped 11 winners this year, his latest coming when Zach Johnson won the Kaulig Companies Championship at 9-2 last week, and has made a profit in 22 of his 25 years as a Racing Post golf tipster.

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View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

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Published on inThe Open

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