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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's Open Championship second-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's first-round golf tips for each week's biggest tournament.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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Published on inThe Open
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more inThe Open
- Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
- Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
- Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot
- Steve Palmer's guide to the 2026 Open Championship field
more inThe Open
- Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
- Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
- Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot
- Steve Palmer's guide to the 2026 Open Championship field