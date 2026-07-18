Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions

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can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's golf tips every week. Steve has tipped ten winners and one dead-heat winner from 14 threeballs tips on this week's Open Championship.

Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.



Read on to find out his fancies for the third-round twoballs.