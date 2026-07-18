Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingSteve Palmer
premium
Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the third round of the Open Championship
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's golf tips every week. Steve has tipped ten winners and one dead-heat winner from 14 threeballs tips on this week's Open Championship.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for the third-round twoballs.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Open
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Open
- The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
- Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
- Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
- Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot
more inThe Open
- The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
- Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
- Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
- Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot