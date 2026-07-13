Open Championship: Royal Birkdale course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer had a 9-2 winner as well as three each-way returns last week. Read Palmer's previews by joining the army of .

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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Where is the Open Championship being held?

Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Merseyside, England.

When does the Open Championship start?

The first round at Royal Birkdale begins at 6.30am on Thursday, July 16.

Open Championship course details

Course Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Merseyside, England

Prize money $17m ($3.1m to the winner)

Field 156

Cut Top 70 and ties after two rounds qualify for round three

Length 7,223 yards

Par 70

Course make-up Two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Links

Course records 72 holes 268 Jordan Spieth (2017) 18 holes 62 Branden Grace (2017) Course winners taking part Padraig Harrington, Jordan Spieth



Course overview of Royal Birkdale

Founded in 1889, Royal Birkdale has hosted ten Open Championships, most recently in 1991, 1998, 2008 and 2017. Padraig Harrington won with a three-over-par total in 2008, then Jordan Spieth triumphed with a 12-under-par total in the kinder conditions of 2017. The Amateur Championship was at Birkdale in 2005 and 2020. This flat track is one of the fairest on the Open rota, with no hidden tricks, blind shots or quirky bounces. Avoiding the numerous fairway bunkers and the fescue flanking the short grass is the key to success, while there are run-off areas around the greens which come massively into play during hot, dry weather like England has been having. There have been changes to almost every hole since 2017 under the guidance of Tom Mackenzie, who toughened many, and the 15th is completely different – a 241-yard, par-three brute. The fifth has become a driveable par four. A classic links which has been modernised well.

What will it take to win the Open Championship?

Accuracy from tee to green, an ability to handle breeze, and a magical short-game are the key assets required at a baked Birkdale.

Who is taking part in the Open Championship?

The top 50 in the world rankings are all in the field. World number 18 Sam Burns is the only doubtful runner as his wife is set to give birth to their second baby.

Tom Kim won the Scottish Open on Sunday and has headed to Royal Birkdale full of beans Credit: Getty Images

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Matt Fitzpatrick (3), Cameron Young (4), Russell Henley (5)

Open Championship weather forecast

Unbroken sunshine in the build-up means a firm, fast course from the off. Any showers during the tournament should be short and light, if they come at all. Light to moderate breezes, with pleasant temperatures throughout.

Don't miss Peter Thomas's interview with Steve Palmer:

'I never gamble to irresponsible levels, because my wife and kids are everything to me – but I'm death or glory, always have been'

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