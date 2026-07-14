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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's guide to the 2026 Open Championship field
From Ludvig Aberg to Cameron Young, Racing Post Golf expert Steve Palmer profiles the field for the 2026 Open Championship, which starts at Royal Birkdale on Thursday
Steve Palmer’s Open Championship tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers.
Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Steve has tipped 11 winners this year, his latest coming when Zach Johnson won the Kaulig Companies Championship at 9-2 last week, and has made a profit in 22 of his 25 years as a Racing Post golf tipster.
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Published on inThe Open
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more inThe Open
- 'The Ryder Cup is the ultimate pressure cooker and he has shown his mettle' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship
- Open Championship: Royal Birkdale course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- The Open Championship: Dominant favourite Scottie Scheffler enjoys Royal Portrush procession
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
more inThe Open
- 'The Ryder Cup is the ultimate pressure cooker and he has shown his mettle' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship
- Open Championship: Royal Birkdale course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- The Open Championship: Dominant favourite Scottie Scheffler enjoys Royal Portrush procession
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions