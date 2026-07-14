Steve Palmer's Open Championship first-round leader betting tips

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Steve Palmer’s Open Championship tips are exclusively available to .

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Steve has tipped 11 winners this year, his latest coming when Zach Johnson won the Kaulig Companies Championship at 9-2 last week, and has made a profit in 22 of his 25 years as a Racing Post golf tipster.