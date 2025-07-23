Transfer Tracker

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Jack Grealish transfer betting: Aston Villa and West Ham rated most likely destinations for City winger
Football
James McAtee latest transfer odds: Manchester City name their price for youngster
Football
Darwin Nunez latest transfer odds: Saudi Pro League most likely destination for Reds forward
Football
Nicolas Jackson latest transfer odds: Manchester United and Villa linked with Blues striker
Football
Jamie Vardy latest transfer odds: Leicester legend could be heading north of the border
Football
Kobbie Mainoo latest transfer odds: Midfielder might be on his way out of Old Trafford
Football
Christopher Nkunku latest transfer odds: French forward could be heading back to Germany
Football
Xavi Simons latest transfer odds: Newcastle may have to battle European giants for Dutch ace
Football
Rodrygo latest transfer odds: Arsenal may miss out on top winger target
Football
Emiliano Martinez latest transfer odds: Stamford Bridge switch could be on for Villa ace
Football
Yoane Wissa latest transfer odds: Forward could be latest Bees star to jump ship
Football
Andy Robertson latest transfer odds: Atletico Madrid lead race for Liverpool left-back
Football
Dominic Calvert-Lewin latest transfer odds: Manchester United and Newcastle in the hunt for free agent
Football
Eberechi Eze latest transfer odds: Eagles star expected to move to north London
Football
Marc Guehi latest transfer odds: Champions could make a move for England defender
Football
Joao Pedro latest transfer odds: Newcastle looking to swoop for Seagulls star
Football
Marcus Rashford latest transfer odds: England star could be Barcelona bound
Football
Viktor Gyokeres latest transfer odds: Arsenal and United vying for Swedish striker
Football
Alejandro Garnacho latest transfer odds: 7-4 Chelsea lead the way as young talent eyes Premier League stay
Football
Hugo Ekitike latest transfer odds: 7-4 Manchester United heads the betting as wanted striker looks set for move
Football
Benjamin Sesko latest transfer odds: 1-5 Arsenal increasingly likely to land Slovenian striker
Football
Jadon Sancho latest transfer odds: 5-2 Borussia Dortmund lead chase for Manchester United winger
Football
Transfer Tracker: Racing Post Sport football writers assess the latest moves
Transfer Tracker
Transfer Tracker: Racing Post Sport football writers assess the latest moves
Transfer Tracker
Home
Sport
Football
Jack Grealish transfer betting: Aston Villa and West Ham rated most likely destinations for City winger
Football
James McAtee latest transfer odds: Manchester City name their price for youngster
Football
Darwin Nunez latest transfer odds: Saudi Pro League most likely destination for Reds forward
Football
Nicolas Jackson latest transfer odds: Manchester United and Villa linked with Blues striker
Football
Darwin Nunez latest transfer odds: Saudi Pro League most likely destination for Reds forward
Football
Nicolas Jackson latest transfer odds: Manchester United and Villa linked with Blues striker
Football
Jamie Vardy latest transfer odds: Leicester legend could be heading north of the border
Football
Kobbie Mainoo latest transfer odds: Midfielder might be on his way out of Old Trafford
Football
Christopher Nkunku latest transfer odds: French forward could be heading back to Germany
Football
Xavi Simons latest transfer odds: Newcastle may have to battle European giants for Dutch ace
Football
Rodrygo latest transfer odds: Arsenal may miss out on top winger target
Football
Emiliano Martinez latest transfer odds: Stamford Bridge switch could be on for Villa ace
Football
Yoane Wissa latest transfer odds: Forward could be latest Bees star to jump ship
Football
Andy Robertson latest transfer odds: Atletico Madrid lead race for Liverpool left-back
Football
Dominic Calvert-Lewin latest transfer odds: Manchester United and Newcastle in the hunt for free agent
Football
Eberechi Eze latest transfer odds: Eagles star expected to move to north London
Football
Marc Guehi latest transfer odds: Champions could make a move for England defender
Football
Joao Pedro latest transfer odds: Newcastle looking to swoop for Seagulls star
Football
Marcus Rashford latest transfer odds: England star could be Barcelona bound
Football
Viktor Gyokeres latest transfer odds: Arsenal and United vying for Swedish striker
Football
Alejandro Garnacho latest transfer odds: 7-4 Chelsea lead the way as young talent eyes Premier League stay
Football
Hugo Ekitike latest transfer odds: 7-4 Manchester United heads the betting as wanted striker looks set for move
Football
Benjamin Sesko latest transfer odds: 1-5 Arsenal increasingly likely to land Slovenian striker
Football
Jadon Sancho latest transfer odds: 5-2 Borussia Dortmund lead chase for Manchester United winger
Football
Transfer Tracker: Racing Post Sport football writers assess the latest moves
Transfer Tracker
Transfer Tracker: Racing Post Sport football writers assess the latest moves
Transfer Tracker
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