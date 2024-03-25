Wales v Poland predictions, betting odds and tips: Dragons can book Euro 2024 ticket
Free Euro 2024 qualifying tips, best bets and predictions for Wales v Poland. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Wales v Poland
You can watch Wales v Poland in the Euro 2024 qualifying Path A playoff final at 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 26th, live on S4C and Viaplay Sports 2.
Match prediction & best bet
Wales
1pt 6-4 bet365, Coral
Wales v Poland odds
Wales 6-4
Poland 11-5
Draw 2-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Wales v Poland team news
Wales
Joe Low, Ben Cabango and Wes Burns withdrew from the squad before the 4-1 victory at home to Finland. Aaron Ramsey was an unused substitute but is ready if required.
Poland
Poland could have an issue at right wingback with Matty Cash unavailable and Przemysław Frankowski rated doubtful after missing training over the weekend.
Wales v Poland predictions
After a long spell away from the big stage, Wales have won three of three successive playoff ties at the Cardiff City Stadium since March 2022 and they can get the better of Poland on Tuesday night to reach the Euro 2024 finals.
Poland have played at the last four European Championships but they have been largely unconvincing on the road to Germany 2024.
They finished third in qualifying Group E after suffering away defeats against Czech Republic, Moldova and Albania.
The Poles' September defeat in Albania signalled the end of Fernando Santos's nine-month spell as head coach.
Michal Probierz was the beneficiary, earning a promotion from his former role in charge of the Polish Under-21s, but he has struggled to turn the senior side's fortunes around.
Poland finished qualifying with a pair of uninspiring 1-1 draws at home to Moldova and the Czech Republic to leave them on just 11 points from eight matches.
Probierz had time to re-assess over the winter and his team responded with a thumping 5-1 victory at home to Estonia in Thursday's semi-final.
However, Estonia were the lowest ranked team in the playoffs and Poland's task was made even easier by the 27th-minute dismissal of visiting defender Maksim Paskotski.
A very different test awaits against Wales, who have responded well since a slow start to qualifying.
Robert Page's side ended up third in Group D but they were unbeaten in their last four matches which included an impressive 2-1 success at home to Croatia.
Confidence has grown in their capacity to move on from the Gareth Bale era and they took another massive step forward after Thursday's superb 4-1 victory at home to Finland.
Harry Wilson, David Brooks and Brennan Johnson were the starting front three against the Finns and all three made impressive contributions.
And there was an impact off the bench from livewire substitute Dan James, who wrapped up the victory.
While the Welsh attack has plenty of depth, Poland seem too reliant on fading superstar Robert Lewandowski.
The Barcelona man still has the ability to embarrass the best of defences but he has scored only three goals in qualifying and if he is kept quiet in Cardiff, the stage could be set for another night of Welsh celebrations.
Key stat
Wales are unbeaten in their last seven matches
Probable teams
Wales (3-4-2-1): Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, James, Williams; Brooks, Wilson; Johnson.
Subs: Dasilva, Fox, Ramsey, Sheehan, Savage, James, Moore, Matondo, Broadhead.
Poland (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.
Subs: Bereszynski, Puchacz, Salamon, Bochniewicz, Moder, Grosicki, S Szymanski, Buksa, Piatek.
Inside info
Wales
Star man Brennan Johnson
Top scorer Aaron Ramsey
Penalty taker Aaron Ramsey
Card magnet Jordan James
Assist ace Harry Wilson
Set-piece aerial threat Joe Rodon
Poland
Star man Robert Lewandowski
Top scorer Robert Lewandowski
Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski
Card magnet Bartosz Slisz
Assist ace Piotr Zielinski
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Wales v Poland bet builder predictions
Wales to win
Wales seem to thrive on the pressure of high-stakes playoff matches and they can deliver another memorable night in front of their passionate supporters.
Harry Wilson to score or assist
Wilson had an influence in Wales's first and third goals against Finland and he could play a match winning role against the Poles.
Over 2.5 goals
Both teams are better in attack than defence so it makes sense to anticipate a high-scoring outcome.
Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 25 March 2024inEuro 2024
Last updated 14:13, 25 March 2024