Wales v Poland predictions, betting odds and tips: Dragons can book Euro 2024 ticket

Where to watch Wales v Poland

You can watch Wales v Poland in the Euro 2024 qualifying Path A playoff final at 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 26th, live on S4C and Viaplay Sports 2.

Match prediction & best bet

Wales

1pt 6-4 bet365, Coral

Wales v Poland odds

Wales 6-4

Poland 11-5

Draw 2-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wales v Poland team news

Wales

Joe Low, Ben Cabango and Wes Burns withdrew from the squad before the 4-1 victory at home to Finland. Aaron Ramsey was an unused substitute but is ready if required.

Poland

Poland could have an issue at right wingback with Matty Cash unavailable and Przemysław Frankowski rated doubtful after missing training over the weekend.

Wales v Poland predictions

After a long spell away from the big stage, Wales have won three of three successive playoff ties at the Cardiff City Stadium since March 2022 and they can get the better of Poland on Tuesday night to reach the Euro 2024 finals.

Poland have played at the last four European Championships but they have been largely unconvincing on the road to Germany 2024.

They finished third in qualifying Group E after suffering away defeats against Czech Republic, Moldova and Albania.

The Poles' September defeat in Albania signalled the end of Fernando Santos's nine-month spell as head coach.

Michal Probierz was the beneficiary, earning a promotion from his former role in charge of the Polish Under-21s, but he has struggled to turn the senior side's fortunes around.

Poland finished qualifying with a pair of uninspiring 1-1 draws at home to Moldova and the Czech Republic to leave them on just 11 points from eight matches.

Probierz had time to re-assess over the winter and his team responded with a thumping 5-1 victory at home to Estonia in Thursday's semi-final.

However, Estonia were the lowest ranked team in the playoffs and Poland's task was made even easier by the 27th-minute dismissal of visiting defender Maksim Paskotski.

A very different test awaits against Wales, who have responded well since a slow start to qualifying.

Robert Page's side ended up third in Group D but they were unbeaten in their last four matches which included an impressive 2-1 success at home to Croatia.

Confidence has grown in their capacity to move on from the Gareth Bale era and they took another massive step forward after Thursday's superb 4-1 victory at home to Finland.

Harry Wilson, David Brooks and Brennan Johnson were the starting front three against the Finns and all three made impressive contributions.

And there was an impact off the bench from livewire substitute Dan James, who wrapped up the victory.

While the Welsh attack has plenty of depth, Poland seem too reliant on fading superstar Robert Lewandowski.

The Barcelona man still has the ability to embarrass the best of defences but he has scored only three goals in qualifying and if he is kept quiet in Cardiff, the stage could be set for another night of Welsh celebrations.

Key stat

Wales are unbeaten in their last seven matches

Probable teams

Wales (3-4-2-1): Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, James, Williams; Brooks, Wilson; Johnson.

Subs: Dasilva, Fox, Ramsey, Sheehan, Savage, James, Moore, Matondo, Broadhead.

Poland (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.

Subs: Bereszynski, Puchacz, Salamon, Bochniewicz, Moder, Grosicki, S Szymanski, Buksa, Piatek.

Inside info

Wales

Star man Brennan Johnson

Top scorer Aaron Ramsey

Penalty taker Aaron Ramsey

Card magnet Jordan James

Assist ace Harry Wilson

Set-piece aerial threat Joe Rodon

Poland

Star man Robert Lewandowski

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski

Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski

Card magnet Bartosz Slisz

Assist ace Piotr Zielinski

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Wales v Poland b et builder predictions

Wales to win

Wales seem to thrive on the pressure of high-stakes playoff matches and they can deliver another memorable night in front of their passionate supporters.

Harry Wilson to score or assist

Wilson had an influence in Wales's first and third goals against Finland and he could play a match winning role against the Poles.

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams are better in attack than defence so it makes sense to anticipate a high-scoring outcome.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.