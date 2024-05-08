Champions League betting offer: get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, we've got a great betting offer to shout about. Betfair are offering enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the match .

This is the stage of the competition where the best players in the world step up, and Real Madrid are a club steeped in history in this competition.

This should be a fantastic match between two of Europe's biggest clubs, which is why Betfair are offering you a 30-1 payout when you sign up and place just £1 on the over 0.5 goals market for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich.

Already have an account with Betfair? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

Champions League b etting offer for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: get 30-1 for a goal to be scored

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu welcomes German giants Bayern Munich this Wednesday in the second leg of this Champions League semi-final.

For the first time in over decade, Bayern have failed to win the Bundesliga title, with Bayer Leverkusen recently crowned champions. As a result, Harry Kane's career-long wait for a trophy continues. He'll be more determined than anyone to help his side win the Champions League trophy, and you can get odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match .

Real Madrid will be an incredibly tough opponent to get the better of given their history in the Champions League. They've won the trophy a record 14 times.

After snatching a draw in the first leg at the Allianz Arena and wrapping up La Liga last Saturday, they'll be brimming with confidence.

If the first leg is anything to go by, we reckon this will be another end-to-end match and when you have players like Harry Kane and Vinicius Jr at the top of the pitch, chances should come thick and fast. With Betfair, you can get odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match .

All you have to do to claim this Champions League betting offer is sign up for Betfair and follow the instructions in this article.

How to claim your C hampions League b etting offer for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Signing up with Betfair is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfair and grab your enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match .

Champions League b etting offer for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich : terms and conditions

We recommend you read the terms and conditions attached to this Champions League betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New Customer Offer.

Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals market in the Real Madrid v Bayern Munich game, Wednesday, May 8th.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply .

Please gamble responsibly.

Why bet on the Champions League with Betfair

Betfair is renowned for offering top-tier betting odds and extensive coverage of the Champions League each season. Their commitment to providing comprehensive insights into weekly fixtures sets them apart in the realm of sports betting.

With access to the latest updates on injuries, team form, and news, Betfair empowers bettors to make well-informed decisions when selecting their preferred teams to support.

Their competitive odds ensure that bettors can maximize the value of their wagers, adding an extra layer of excitement to the Champions League experience.

Don't miss out on the action – sign up for a Betfair account today and discover the unparalleled betting experience they offer firsthand.

To discover more Champions League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.