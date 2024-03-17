England's Euro 2024 squad odds, predictions and betting tips: Southgate expected to keep faith with Henderson

England Euro 2024 squad predictions and odds

Friendlies against Brazil on Saturday and Belgium a week on Tuesday are the final two opportunities for England's players to stake their claims for a place at this summer's European Championship.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate is certainly not short of options, with a host of in-form stars at both ends of the pitch fighting it out to make his final 23-man squad. And whoever gets the nod will be aiming to bring football home with England 7-2 joint-favourites alongside France to be crowned kings of Europe.

Only injury is likely to cost squad mainstays such as Harry Kane and Declan Rice a place at the finals, but there are still a number of spots up for grabs and the final months of the season could provide plenty of hints as to who will book their ticket to Euro 2024.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford has been Southgate’s number one for the majority of his England tenure and the Everton shot-stopper seems certain to start between the sticks in Germany.

Neither Aaron Ramsdale nor Sam Johnstone have made enough of an impact when given a rare chance on the international stage to suggest they will usurp Pickford, but they should still fulfil the role of understudy and are odds-on to make the squad.

Nick Pope’s long-term shoulder injury has left the Newcastle custodian in the wilderness and his lack of composure with the ball at his feet goes some way to explaining why he is a 4-1 chance to make Southgate's final cut.

Defenders

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been Southgate’s preferred back four for some time now and, fitness permitting, they will likely form England’s rearguard in their tournament opener against Serbia on June 16.

Kieran Trippier has enjoyed another good season for Newcastle and will likely be on the plane, but question marks remain over the rest of Southgate's defensive contingent.

As a result, players who can fulfil a number of roles could be preferred to those with limited versatility as the maximum squad size allowed has reverted to 23 players after temporarily being increased to 26 at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

That is excellent news for Joe Gomez, who has enjoyed a stellar season for title-chasing Liverpool. He can play on either side of defence, at centre-back or even in defensive midfield, which should appeal greatly to Southgate.

Gomez has not played for England since 2020 but his form is hard to ignore and his versatility – especially his ability to cover at left-back with Shaw’s fitness a constant worry – could see him get the nod. The Liverpool man was 3-1 before Southgate picked him for this month's double-header but he still looks attractively priced at 10-11.

Others battling it out for the remaining defensive spots include Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell and Jarrad Branthwaite, who, along with Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, has been called up by Southgate for the upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Belgium.

Midfielders

Rice will be one of the first names on Southgate's team sheet, although there is definitely a lack of depth in the defensive midfield role.

Kalvin Phillips’ loan spell at West Ham has started so badly that he has been dropped from England's latest squad, and the former Southgate favourite is out to 2-1 to be selected for the Euros.

Kobbie Mainoo is unproven on the international stage and Southgate has resisted the urge to call upon the Manchester United teenager, while Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold are better utilised further forward.

That leaves 4-6 shot Jordan Henderson as the only suitable back-up in the holding-midfield role and he looks a rock-solid bet to make the final cut.

Southgate has already made a high-profile trip to Amsterdam to watch the Ajax man in action and his leadership qualities could prove pivotal as England look to justify favouritism at this summer’s finals .

Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison look set to be the more attacking options alongside Bellingham in England’s engine room, but Henderson offers valuable experience in an otherwise young group.

Forwards

Ollie Watkins’ exceptional form for Aston Villa means he is expected to play second fiddle to captain Kane in Germany.

The Villa hotshot is 2-7 to make the squad and it will be interesting to see how many offensive players are selected, with Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden all understandably short prices to make Southgate's squad.

There won't be many attacking spots left in the final 23, with Anthony Gordon getting his first call-up for March's friendlies.

Gordon is a 7-4 to earn Euros selection but, at a shade of odds-against, Jarrod Bowen is a more solid proposition.

Bowen, who has netted 14 Premier League goals this term, has the ability to play through the middle as well as out wide and would be an excellent option off the bench for the Three Lions.

Bowen's versatility, combined with Watkins' red-hot streak, could be bad news for Ivan Toney, who is 10-11 to make Southgate's final squad.

England's possible 23-man squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone.

Defenders Walker, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Gomez, Shaw.

Midfielders Rice, Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Gallagher, Maddison, Palmer.

Forwards Kane, Watkins, Saka, Bowen, Foden, Rashford, Grealish.

