Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
15:20 ExeterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
15:20 ExeterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, March 26: Back our 28-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Matthew Ireland's football fourfold pays out at 28-1 with CopyBet

The international action draws to a close on Tuesday evening and all eyes will be on Cardiff as Wales attempt to seal their place at Euro 2024 when they take on Poland in a winner-takes-all playoff final. 

Robert Page's Dragons feature in our daily football accumulator, which pays out at 28-1 with CopyBet.

Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's football accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Matthew Ireland has picked:

Wales to beat Poland

Belgium draw no bet v England

Over 2.5 goals in Scotland v Northern Ireland

Colombia to beat Romania

Image link

Wales v Poland

Wales have won three of three playoff ties at the Cardiff City Stadium since March 2022 and the Dragons can get the better of a Poland side who haven't been at their best on their travels to book their place at the Euro 2024 finals.

England v Belgium

Belgium have gone 11 games without defeat under manager Domenico Tedesco and the Red Devils could add to that impressive run against an England side shorn of a number of star players and reeling from their first defeat since the 2022 World Cup on Saturday.

Scotland v Northern Ireland

Scotland are without a win in six internationals and their defence has been a real source of concern in that time, conceding 18 goals. However, the Scots have scored in their last 13 matches at Hampden Park so there should be goals on the menu when Northern Ireland head for Glasgow.

Colombia v Romania

Both Colombia and Romania are building towards major tournaments this summer but the South Americans  look better prepared heading into Tuesday's friendly in Madrid. The Cafeteros beat Spain 1-0 at the London Stadium on Friday, extending their unbeaten run to 20 games.

More football predictions . . .

Wales v Poland predictions, betting odds and tips: Dragons can book Euro 2024 ticket 

England v Belgium predictions, betting odds and tips: Three Lions face another setback 

Scotland v Northern Ireland predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals on the menu at Hampden 

Ireland v Switzerland predictions, betting odds and tips 

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

  1. Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started.
  2. Create your username and password and register a new account.
  3. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
  4. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

  • The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)
  • Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another
  • Each free bet lasts for seven days
  • Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only
  • Pre-Match or live
  • No cashout available
  • Max payout – £/€500
  • Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Matthew IrelandRacing Post Reporter

Published on 25 March 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 14:03, 25 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFootball tips
more inFootball tips