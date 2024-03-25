Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, March 26: Back our 28-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The international action draws to a close on Tuesday evening and all eyes will be on Cardiff as Wales attempt to seal their place at Euro 2024 when they take on Poland in a winner-takes-all playoff final.

Robert Page's Dragons feature in our daily football accumulator, which pays out at 28-1 with CopyBet.



Not got a CopyBet account?

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's football accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Matthew Ireland has picked:

Wales to beat Poland

Belgium draw no bet v England

Over 2.5 goals in Scotland v Northern Ireland

Colombia to beat Romania

Wales v Poland

Wales have won three of three playoff ties at the Cardiff City Stadium since March 2022 and the Dragons can get the better of a Poland side who haven't been at their best on their travels to book their place at the Euro 2024 finals.

England v Belgium

Belgium have gone 11 games without defeat under manager Domenico Tedesco and the Red Devils could add to that impressive run against an England side shorn of a number of star players and reeling from their first defeat since the 2022 World Cup on Saturday.

Scotland v Northern Ireland

Scotland are without a win in six internationals and their defence has been a real source of concern in that time, conceding 18 goals. However, the Scots have scored in their last 13 matches at Hampden Park so there should be goals on the menu when Northern Ireland head for Glasgow.

Colombia v Romania

Both Colombia and Romania are building towards major tournaments this summer but the South Americans look better prepared heading into Tuesday's friendly in Madrid. The Cafeteros beat Spain 1-0 at the London Stadium on Friday, extending their unbeaten run to 20 games.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.