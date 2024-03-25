Scotland v Northern Ireland predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals on the menu at Hampden

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Scotland v Northern Ireland. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Scotland v Northern Ireland

You can watch Scotland v Northern Ireland at 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 26, live on BBC Three, BBC Scotland, BBC Two NI & Viaplay Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

1pt 11-5 bet365

Scotland v Northern Ireland predictions

A crucial year for Scotland began with a 4-0 thrashing by the Netherlands on Friday and Steve Clarke's men will be desperate for a confidence boost heading into Tuesday's clash with Northern Ireland.

The Tartan Army booked their place at Euro 2024 with five wins from eight matches in Group A during qualifying but a run of six games without a win is cause for concern.

In fairness to Clarke's side, England, Spain, France and the Dutch were among their opponents in that run but they will nonetheless want to get back to winning ways as the Euros approach.

Defensively they have been seriously poor, though, leaking 13 goals in their last four matches and 18 in their last six assignments.

But it is also worth noting Scotland have scored in each of their last 13 home fixtures and a bet on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks the way to go. Northern Ireland are likely to be high on confidence after Friday's disciplined draw with Romania.

Key stat

Scotland have scored in 13 consecutive home fixtures.

