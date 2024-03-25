Expert Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and free football tips: Ukraine and Georgia have finals in their sights

When to bet

Kick-offs from 5pm

Best bets

Georgia to qualify

1pt 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Ukraine to beat Iceland & over 2.5 goals

1pt 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Georgia are the only one of the six Euro 2024 qualifying playoff finalists to have never played at a major tournament but they can make the breakthrough by overcoming Euro 2004 winners Greece in Tbilisi.

The Path C decider is a fascinating clash between two progressive teams.

Evidence of Georgia's improvement has come in the Nations League, where the Crusaders have climbed from tier four to tier two of the competition since 2018.

They finished fourth in Euro 2024 qualifying Group A but were generally competitive and posted eye-catching draws at home to Scotland and Norway.

Thanks to their Nations League exploits there was always the security of a playoff place if required, and Georgia overcame the first obstacle with Thursday's 2-0 success at home to Luxembourg.

They achieved that victory without suspended star attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is sure to slot back into the side.

With the massive boost of Kvaratskhelia's availability and the support of a large home crowd, Georgia may have enough to pass what is likely to be a more difficult test.

Greece registered a solid third place in qualifying Group B, behind France and the Netherlands, and they breezed through their playoff semi-final with a 5-0 triumph at home to Kazakhstan.

However, Gus Poyet's side have won just twice on their last seven road trips and they might struggle to come though their tricky trip to the Caucasus.

Ukraine missed out on a place the 2022 World Cup after a 1-0 playoff final loss in Wales, but they can complete their passage to Euro 2024 by beating Iceland in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

Serhiy Rebrov's side survived a major scare in last Thursday's semi-final away to Bosnia-Herzegovina, which they won 2-1 thanks to late goals from Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk.

The Ukrainians have scored at least two goals in three of their four fixtures and their attacking quality should contribute to a high-scoring win over Iceland, who have shipped ten goals in their last four competitive away games.

