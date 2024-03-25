England v Belgium predictions, betting odds and tips: Three Lions face another setback

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on England v Belgium. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch England v Belgium

You can watch England v Belgium in the international friendly at 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 26, live on Channel 4

Match prediction & best bet

Belgium draw no bet

1pt 12-5 bet365, BoyleSports

England v Belgium odds

England 4-5

Belgium 15-4

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

England v Belgium team news

England

Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Sam Johnstone have withdrawn after Saturday's defeat to Brazil, joining Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka on the sidelines. Rico Lewis and James Trafford have joined the squad and Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson face fitness tests.

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne will not be involved at Wembley but striker Romelu Lukaku could feature after missing the draw in Ireland due to a groin strain. In the absence of Thibaut Courtois, Luton's Thomas Kaminski and Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels are vying for a start in goal.

England v Belgium predictions

Euro 2024 favourites England suffered their first defeat since the 2022 World Cup on Saturday when Brazil teenager Endrick tapped in a late winner at Wembley.

Beaten 1-0 by Brazil, Gareth Southgate's men are odds-on to bounce back against Belgium but they will have to cope without several of the manager's most trusted starters.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka pulled out of the squad before Saturday's friendly and England's attacking unit looked disjointed without the Bayern Munich and Arsenal stars.

Defenders Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire have also returned to their clubs due to injuries so Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite may win his first cap against Belgium.

Anthony Gordon, Kobbie Mainoo and Ezri Konsa made their England debuts on Saturday but, with prep games running out before this summer's Euros, Southgate would surely prefer to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

While Endrick ended England's post-World Cup unbeaten run, Belgium have gone 11 games without defeat under Domenico Tedesco, who replaced Roberto Martinez after the Red Devils' shock group-stage exit in Qatar.

They were grateful for Evan Ferguson's missed penalty in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Ireland but hope to welcome back record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku at Wembley.

Although Kevin De Bruyne is sidelined, Belgium have exciting creative talents such as Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, Manchester City's Jeremy Doku and PSV's Johan Bakayoko available.

They had scored 26 goals in ten games under Tedesco before the stalemate in Dublin and look a tempting draw-no-bet selection to beat a reshuffled England side.

Key stat

Belgium have scored 26 goals in 11 matches under coach Domenico Tedesco

Probable teams

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Branthwaite, Gomez; Mainoo, Rice; Bowen, Bellingham, Rashford; Toney

Subs: Chilwell, Watkins, Dunk, Henderson, Maddison, Gordon, Foden

Belgium (4-3-3): Kaminski; Meunier, Faes, Theate, Deman; Tielemans, Onana, Vermeeren; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Doku

Subs: Trossard, Vertonghen, Castagne, De Ketelaere, Openda, Vranckx, Batshuayi

Inside info

England

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Marcus Rashford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Card magnet Ivan Toney

Assist ace Jude Bellingham

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Belgium

Star man Romelu Lukaku

Top scorer Romelu Lukaku

Penalty taker Romelu Lukaku

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Assist ace Jeremy Doku

Set-piece aerial threat Romelu Lukaku

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.