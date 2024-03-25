Ireland v Switzerland predictions, betting odds and tips: Dublin foes tough to split

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Ireland v Switzerland. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Ireland v Switzerland

You can watch Ireland v Switzerland in an international friendly at 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 26, live on Viaplay Sports Online

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 9-4 bet365

Ireland v Switzerland odds

Ireland 23-10

Switzerland 5-4

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Ireland v Switzerland predictions

Three days on from watching his side play out a drab goalless draw with Belgium, Ireland interim manager John O'Shea may have to settle for another friendly stalemate with Switzerland.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson missed a first-half penalty against the Belgians but there were only three shots on target in total and it is hard to envisage this turning into an attacking masterclass.

Switzerland were involved in a bore draw of their own in Denmark on Saturday, which featured only four efforts on target, and it was the sixth time in their last eight internationals that the spoils have been shared.

Under 2.5 goals is a 4-6 poke, a bet that has landed in five of Ireland’s last seven matches, and the hosts’ lack of firepower makes it easy to see why.

A low-scoring encounter lends itself to the draw and not only did Ireland finish all-square at the Aviva Stadium against Belgium last week, but it finished 1-1 when they hosted New Zealand in Dublin in their previous friendly in November.

Key stat

Three of the last five meetings between these nations have ended in a draw.

