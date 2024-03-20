Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Thursday's Euro 2024 playoff semi-final predictions

Greece have not competed at the European Championships since reaching the quarter-finals at Euro 2012 but they can edge a step closer to Germany 2024 by beating Kazakhstan in Athens.

Automatic qualification was always going to be difficult for the Greeks, who were drawn in Group B alongside France, the Netherlands, Ireland and Gibraltar.

However, Gus Poyet's side finished third with a respectable 13 points and rounded off their campaign with an encouraging 2-2 draw at home to France.

They are in good shape for the start of the playoffs with midfielder Petros Mantalos and defender Dimitrios Kourbelis available after suspensions, and they should see off the Kazakhs and earn the right to travel to Georgia or Luxembourg for next Tuesday's Path C final.

Kazakhstan have never qualified for a major tournament and they appear unlikely to make history over the next six days.

The vast majority of their squad are domestic based players and they must make do without Zenit St Petersburg defender Nuraly Alip, who serves a one-game ban.

Alip's absence makes life easier for the Greeks, who should advance with a comfortable victory.

Should the Greeks make it through it seems likely that they will face Georgia rather than Luxembourg in the final.

Luxembourg have made plenty of progress in recent times and their 17-point tally in Group J was their highest ever from a qualification campaign.

However, they conceded 19 goals in the ten games and may lack the defensive resolve to cope with Georgia, who should be spurred on by playing in front of a passionate home crowd.

Georgia will have to get the job done without their outstanding player, Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who serves a one-game suspension.

Kvaratskhelia will be missed, but the Georgians have lost only one of their last 11 home matches and they look solid odds-on favourites to advance without the need for extra-time or penalties.

