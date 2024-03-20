Wales v Finland predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Wales v Finland. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Wales v Finland

You can watch Wales v Finland in the Euro 2024 qualifying playoff semi-final at 7.45pm on Thursday March 21st, live on Viaplay Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Wales

1pt 20-23 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wales v Finland odds

Wales 20-23

Finland 15-4

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wales v Finland team news

Wales

Tom Lockyer is not ready to return and Ben Cabango has withdrawn from the squad. Aaron Ramsey made his return as a substitute for Cardiff at the weekend and could be involved. Wes Burns is a major doubt.

Finland

Injured Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor has had to withdraw from the squad and Marcus Forss lasted just 18 minutes of Middlesbrough's 0-0 draw at home to Blackburn on Saturday.

Wales v Finland predictions

Wales have finally found their way back on to the big stage at major tournaments and they can move a step closer to Euro 2024 by beating Finland in their playoff semi-final at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The road to Germany 2024 always looked like a hazardous one for Wales, who performed poorly at the 2022 World Cup before learning the news of Gareth Bale's retirement.

Rob Page's side struggled in the early stages of Euro 2024 qualifying but they improved over the course of the campaign and ended up in a creditable third place with just two defeats from eight games.

Wales's involvement in League A of the 2022 Nations League made it likely that there would be the fallback option of a place in the playoffs, and the Red Dragons were treated kindly by the draw which handed them home advantage in the semi-final and in next Tuesday's potential final against Poland or Estonia.

Neither task is going be simple but Wales can lean on their successful experience of the 2022 World Cup playoffs when they passed similarly tricky tests at home to Austria and Ukraine.

All three goals in those ties were scored by the talismanic Bale but there is scope for others to step forward against the Finns, who appear to be among the weaker teams in the draw.

Finland's participation at Euro 2020 was their first taste of major tournament football and it ended at the group stage after a surprise 1-0 success over Denmark and losses to Russia and Belgium.

The Finns fell short in 2022 World Cup qualifying – winning only three of eight matches – and they were third in Euro 2024 qualifying Group H after six victories and four defeats.

It felt like a missed opportunity given that Denmark were the only big fish in the section and that the Finns had got off to a strong start with three wins from their opening four games.

Finland's campaign featured losses away to Denmark and Slovenia and their sketchy away form will offer plenty of encouragement to Wales, who have not lost the ability to rise to a big occasion.

Wales enjoyed the best moment of their qualifying campaign last October when Harry Wilson's double secured a famous 2-1 win at home to Croatia.

Wilson can expect to feature but there are other potential match-winners in the Welsh ranks with Brennan Johnson making some key recent contributions for Tottenham and Kieffer Moore playing an integral role in Ipswich's Championship promotion push.

Moving on from the Bale era was always going to be tricky but Wales have shown they are not a one-man team and they can maintain their push to qualify for a third successive European Championships.

Key stat

Wales are unbeaten in their last six matches

Probable teams

Wales (3-4-3): Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, J James, Ampadu, Williams; Johnson, Moore, Wilson.

Subs: Fox, Ramsey, Colwill, Levitt, Brooks, D James, Broadhead, Savage.

Finland (4-3-3): Hradecky; Soiri, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Kamara, Schuller, F Jensen; Lod, Pukki, Pohjanpalo.

Subs: R Jensen, Tenho, Alho, Kairinen, Hakans, Antman, Kallman, Niskanen.

Inside info

Wales

Star man Brennan Johnson

Top scorer Aaron Ramsey

Penalty taker Aaron Ramsey

Card magnet Ethan Ampadu

Assist ace Brennan Johnson

Set-piece aerial threat Kieffer Moore

Finland

Star man Lukas Hradecky

Top scorer Teemu Pukki

Penalty taker Teemu Pukki

Card magnet Rasmus Schuller

Assist ace Teemu Pukki

Set-piece aerial threat Robert Ivanov

Wales v Finland b et builder predictions

Wales to win

Wales qualified via the playoff route for the 2022 World Cup and they can edge closer to Euro 2024 by finishing off the Finns.

Kieffer Moore to score any time

Kieffer Moore has been banging in the goals for Ipswich and his aerial presence could be key to breaking Finland's resistance.

Under 3.5 goals

Six of Wales's last seven games have generated less than 3.5 goals and the low-scoring trend may be set to continue.

Pays out at 4-1 with Paddy Power

