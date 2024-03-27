England 100-30 for Euro 2024 glory as Wales suffer playoff heartbreak

The 24-team line-up for Euro 2024 has been confirmed and England are 100-30 favourites to be crowned European champions in Germany this summer.

Wales, who reached the last four at Euro 2016, narrowly missed out on a place at the 2024 finals after losing 5-4 on penalties to Poland following a goalless 120 minutes in Tuesday's playoff final in Cardiff.

In the other playoff finals, Ukraine beat Iceland 2-1 and Georgia defeated Euro 2004 winners Greece on penalties to reach their first major tournament.

England remain at the head of the betting despite Saturday's 1-0 friendly defeat to Brazil and a 2-2 draw at home to Belgium on Tuesday.

Jude Bellingham scored a 95th-minute equaliser at Wembley to avoid back-to-back losses for Gareth Southgate's side and the Three Lions are expected to outclass Group C rivals Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia when the tournament starts on June 14.

England are 2-5 to win the group, which would set up a last-16 tie against one of the best third-placed teams, and Hills make them 11-8 to reach the final, as they did at Euro 2020.

Harry Kane pulled out of the squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium but England's record goalscorer is 5-1 with bet365 to win the Golden Boot at the Euros with teammate Bellingham priced up at 16-1.

France's Kylian Mbappe is 9-2 favourite to be the tournament's top scorer and Les Bleus, beaten on penalties by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, are vying for favouritism with England.

Didier Deschamps' men are 7-2 to lift the trophy while tournament hosts Germany, who beat France 2-0 in last week's friendly in Lyon, are next in the betting at 13-2.

Euro 2024 betting

100-30 England, 7-2 France, 13-2 Germany, 8 Spain, Portugal, 16 Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, 40 Croatia, Denmark, 66 bar.

The Germans kick off the tournament with a Group A fixture against Scotland and Steve Clarke's men are 11-1 to silence the home supporters with a victory in Munich.

Scotland, 100-1 to lift the trophy, suffered a 4-0 friendly defeat to the Netherlands last week before losing 1-0 at home to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Captain Andy Robertson suffered an ankle injury against Northern Ireland, whose goal was scored by his fellow Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley, and Scotland are 4-5 to qualify from a competitive group which includes Hungary and Switzerland.

England boss Southgate also has fitness concerns as goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and defenders Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and John Stones suffered injuries during the March international window.

Maguire is 1-6 to make the Euro 2024 squad while his young Manchester United teammate Kobbie Mainoo is 4-7, and as short as 2-7, after an impressive first international start against Belgium.

Ivan Toney, who scored England's first goal from the penalty spot on Tuesday, is 4-6 to make the cut and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, who put in a bright display at Wembley, is even money.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who replaced the injured Stones in the tenth minute, is 4-7 to be named in the squad and Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, an unused substitute in both friendlies, is a 10-11 chance.

Defending champions Italy, who beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final, are 16-1 to retain their title but they must come through a tough-looking Group B alongside Spain, Croatia and Albania.

Poland's reward for their playoff win over Wales is a spot in Group D, where they take on France, the Netherlands and Austria, while 16-1 shots Belgium and 8-1 Portugal are short-priced favourites to top Groups E and F.

Euro 2024 groups

Group A

Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B

Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C

Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D

Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E

Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F

Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.