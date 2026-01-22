Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

World Rankings

'He looked a colt potentially from the top drawer' - leading handicappers on their horses to follow for the 2026 Flat season

'He looked a colt potentially from the top drawer' - leading handicappers on their horses to follow for the 2026 Flat season

icon
World Rankings
These are the top ten Flat horses in the world set to return in 2026
These are the top ten Flat horses in the world set to return in 2026
icon
World Rankings
'I think he's still improving' - Francis Graffard eyeing new heights after Calandagan tops Longines World Racing Awards
'I think he's still improving' - Francis Graffard eyeing new heights after Calandagan tops Longines World Racing Awards
icon
World Rankings
Best in the world? Calandagan may be a class act but this global superstar should have been top
Best in the world? Calandagan may be a class act but this global superstar should have been top
icon
World Rankings
padlock
'He looks an English Guineas horse' - Aidan O'Brien reveals most likely Newmarket contenders from his army of Classic hopes
'He looks an English Guineas horse' - Aidan O'Brien reveals most likely Newmarket contenders from his army of Classic hopes
icon
Ireland
'Fantastic achievement' as Gewan is champion two-year-old and is set to bid for 2,000 Guineas first time out
'Fantastic achievement' as Gewan is champion two-year-old and is set to bid for 2,000 Guineas first time out
icon
World Rankings
'An incredible horse from day one' - City Of Troy crowned world's best racehorse alongside Laurel River at Longines awards
'An incredible horse from day one' - City Of Troy crowned world's best racehorse alongside Laurel River at Longines awards
icon
World Rankings
Magnificent pair head rankings in a far from vintage year with decrease in higher-rated horses a cause for concern
Magnificent pair head rankings in a far from vintage year with decrease in higher-rated horses a cause for concern
icon
World Rankings
padlock
Fillies boast strength in depth with Lake Victoria in pole position for lucrative Classic run
Fillies boast strength in depth with Lake Victoria in pole position for lucrative Classic run
icon
World Rankings
padlock
City Of Troy emulates Frankel to give Ballydoyle their first world champion since Hawk Wing
City Of Troy emulates Frankel to give Ballydoyle their first world champion since Hawk Wing
icon
World Rankings
padlock
Juddmonte International named world's best race again following City Of Troy's York heroics
Juddmonte International named world's best race again following City Of Troy's York heroics
icon
World Rankings
It is time to make the world number one spot something worth fighting for - so why not offer a big bonus?
It is time to make the world number one spot something worth fighting for - so why not offer a big bonus?
icon
Another View
padlock
Roger Varian has 'a big concern' about British racing as Japan reigns supreme at World's Best Racehorse awards
Roger Varian has 'a big concern' about British racing as Japan reigns supreme at World's Best Racehorse awards
icon
Britain
padlock
Aidan O'Brien reveals Classic targets for top juveniles - and expects City Of Troy to have no problem flourishing up in trip
Aidan O'Brien reveals Classic targets for top juveniles - and expects City Of Troy to have no problem flourishing up in trip
icon
Ireland
City Of Troy on 125 and 5lb clear of his rivals at the top of weakened European two-year-old classification
City Of Troy on 125 and 5lb clear of his rivals at the top of weakened European two-year-old classification
icon
World Rankings
Christophe Lemaire left to ponder Equinox's greatness after Japanese superstar wins World's Best Racehorse award
Christophe Lemaire left to ponder Equinox's greatness after Japanese superstar wins World's Best Racehorse award
icon
World Rankings
Japan and Britain heading in opposite directions - and it will become worse judging by Hukum and Westover moves
Japan and Britain heading in opposite directions - and it will become worse judging by Hukum and Westover moves
icon
World Rankings
padlock
City Of Troy much the best of a historically weak crop of two-year-olds
City Of Troy much the best of a historically weak crop of two-year-olds
icon
World Rankings
padlock
Equinox's champion status never in doubt - but handicappers have been surprisingly generous with inflated figure
Equinox's champion status never in doubt - but handicappers have been surprisingly generous with inflated figure
icon
World Rankings
padlock
'He looked a colt potentially from the top drawer' - leading handicappers on their horses to follow for the 2026 Flat season

'He looked a colt potentially from the top drawer' - leading handicappers on their horses to follow for the 2026 Flat season

icon
World Rankings
These are the top ten Flat horses in the world set to return in 2026
These are the top ten Flat horses in the world set to return in 2026
icon
World Rankings
'I think he's still improving' - Francis Graffard eyeing new heights after Calandagan tops Longines World Racing Awards
icon
World Rankings
Best in the world? Calandagan may be a class act but this global superstar should have been top
icon
World Rankings
padlock
'I think he's still improving' - Francis Graffard eyeing new heights after Calandagan tops Longines World Racing Awards
icon
World Rankings
Best in the world? Calandagan may be a class act but this global superstar should have been top
icon
World Rankings
padlock
'He looks an English Guineas horse' - Aidan O'Brien reveals most likely Newmarket contenders from his army of Classic hopes
'He looks an English Guineas horse' - Aidan O'Brien reveals most likely Newmarket contenders from his army of Classic hopes
icon
Ireland
'Fantastic achievement' as Gewan is champion two-year-old and is set to bid for 2,000 Guineas first time out
'Fantastic achievement' as Gewan is champion two-year-old and is set to bid for 2,000 Guineas first time out
icon
World Rankings
'An incredible horse from day one' - City Of Troy crowned world's best racehorse alongside Laurel River at Longines awards
'An incredible horse from day one' - City Of Troy crowned world's best racehorse alongside Laurel River at Longines awards
icon
World Rankings
Magnificent pair head rankings in a far from vintage year with decrease in higher-rated horses a cause for concern
Magnificent pair head rankings in a far from vintage year with decrease in higher-rated horses a cause for concern
icon
World Rankings
padlock
Fillies boast strength in depth with Lake Victoria in pole position for lucrative Classic run
Fillies boast strength in depth with Lake Victoria in pole position for lucrative Classic run
icon
World Rankings
padlock
City Of Troy emulates Frankel to give Ballydoyle their first world champion since Hawk Wing
City Of Troy emulates Frankel to give Ballydoyle their first world champion since Hawk Wing
icon
World Rankings
padlock
Juddmonte International named world's best race again following City Of Troy's York heroics
Juddmonte International named world's best race again following City Of Troy's York heroics
icon
World Rankings
It is time to make the world number one spot something worth fighting for - so why not offer a big bonus?
It is time to make the world number one spot something worth fighting for - so why not offer a big bonus?
icon
Another View
padlock
Roger Varian has 'a big concern' about British racing as Japan reigns supreme at World's Best Racehorse awards
Roger Varian has 'a big concern' about British racing as Japan reigns supreme at World's Best Racehorse awards
icon
Britain
padlock
Aidan O'Brien reveals Classic targets for top juveniles - and expects City Of Troy to have no problem flourishing up in trip
Aidan O'Brien reveals Classic targets for top juveniles - and expects City Of Troy to have no problem flourishing up in trip
icon
Ireland
City Of Troy on 125 and 5lb clear of his rivals at the top of weakened European two-year-old classification
City Of Troy on 125 and 5lb clear of his rivals at the top of weakened European two-year-old classification
icon
World Rankings
Christophe Lemaire left to ponder Equinox's greatness after Japanese superstar wins World's Best Racehorse award
Christophe Lemaire left to ponder Equinox's greatness after Japanese superstar wins World's Best Racehorse award
icon
World Rankings
Japan and Britain heading in opposite directions - and it will become worse judging by Hukum and Westover moves
Japan and Britain heading in opposite directions - and it will become worse judging by Hukum and Westover moves
icon
World Rankings
padlock
City Of Troy much the best of a historically weak crop of two-year-olds
City Of Troy much the best of a historically weak crop of two-year-olds
icon
World Rankings
padlock
Equinox's champion status never in doubt - but handicappers have been surprisingly generous with inflated figure
Equinox's champion status never in doubt - but handicappers have been surprisingly generous with inflated figure
icon
World Rankings
padlock