Aidan O'Brien reveals Classic targets for top juveniles - and expects City Of Troy to have no problem flourishing up in trip

Aidan O’Brien believes City Of Troy is the most exciting horse he has ever trained at two and expects last season’s Dewhurst winner to have “no problem over a range of distances” as he heads into his Classic campaign.

O’Brien was speaking at a media event to mark the unveiling of the 2023 European two-year-old classification, ratings which put City Of Troy 5lb clear of his contemporaries and makes him his trainer's 13th champion juvenile.

With just 36 horses rated 110 and above, the class of 2023 is the smallest since the European classification was conceived in 1978, a development Irish handicapper Mark Bird described as “cause for concern.”

Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte was best of the rest at 120, 1lb ahead of the O’Brien-trained Henry Longfellow and Vandeek , whose wins in the Middle Park and Prix Morny constituted the two best performances by a British-trained juvenile last year.

Bird pointed out that Henry Longfellow had originally been slated for the Dewhurst until soft ground meant he was required to deputise for City Of Troy in a weakened Vincent O’Brien National Stakes, a turn of events which he argued might have had a big say in which of the Ballydoyle colts ended the year atop the rankings.

O’Brien revealed that while City Of Troy – who is no bigger than evens for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas – is likely to begin his campaign at Newmarket, second favourite Henry Longfellow might head to Longchamp for the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains eight days later.

O’Brien said: “We're thinking at the moment that we'd probably start City Of Troy at Newmarket and maybe Henry Longfellow would start in France. Obviously it can change but that’s what we're thinking at the moment.”

O’Brien added: “We didn’t have a horse as exciting as City Of Troy ever as a two-year-old. He looks very exciting and he looks like he’ll have no problem going up in distance.

“I suppose from the first time he ran he looked like a good horse and he looks like a horse that would go forward from two to three.”

City Of Troy is by Coolmore’s US-based stallion Justify – himself a Triple Crown winner – who also sired the best filly in the European classification, Opera Singer , as well as France’s champion juvenile, Ramatuelle .

Johannesburg was rated 126 after winning four Group 1s in 2001 Credit: Racing Post / Ed Byrne

At 125 City Of Troy is second only to Johannesburg among O’Brien’s 13 colts to top the rankings, and while that great two-year-old champion failed to train on, he has every reason to believe that last year’s champion will not suffer a similar fate.

“Johannesburg was more of a two-year-old, he was a small horse,” said O’Brien. “This horse has a massive stride and he’s bigger than you think.

“He’s made good physical progress and we’re very happy with him. He’s not too big but he’s not a small horse, he’s medium-sized and well balanced and has a lovely mind. He’s moving well and he looks like he’ll have no problem over a range of distances.

“I suppose what makes the difference with him is whatever pace they’re going, he just kicks into another tempo at half way.”

Opera Singer becomes O’Brien’s seventh champion juvenile filly and with a rating of 118 achieved in the Prix Marcel Boussac – 1lb higher than Rosallion achieved in winning the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere for colts on the same card – she carries huge hopes into 2024.

“We’re thinking we’d probably start her in the English Guineas,” said O’Brien. “Physically she’s done very well and she’s at the same stage [of her preparation] as City Of Troy.

Opera Singer after winning the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp Credit: Edward Whitaker

“We’ll probably split them up and send one to France and one to England, between herself and Ylang Ylang.”

Referring to the handicappers' assessment that Opera Singer is 6lb superior to her Fillies' Mile-winning stablemate Ylang Ylang , O’Brien said: “I’d say you probably have it right and we haven’t seen the best of Opera Singer yet. Looking at last year I’d say she’ll stay much further than a mile.”

Speaking about the overall picture, both Horse Racing Ireland handicapper Mark Bird and his BHA counterpart Graeme Smith highlighted the historically small number of two-year-olds to reach the 110 threshold to be included in the Classification, as well as the decline in British-trained representation at just 17.

“The numbers of Irish two-year-olds – largely thanks to Ballydoyle – has been relatively stable,” said Bird. “There's been a drop off over the last 20 years in France and more recently in British-trained two-year-olds.

“Obviously we have a lack of Godolphin-owned horses this year while John and Thady Gosden have two in the Classification. So there are gaps this year that might explain it but in overall terms, it’s a slightly worrying trend."

Ancient Wisdom is the sole Godolphin horse in the two-year-old Classification Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Bird added: “We have a high-class champion this year and we have a number of good horses, particularly in terms of Ballydoyle. But the overall landscape maybe gives some cause for concern given those relatively low numbers.”

In attempting to offer insight into reasons for the historically low number of 36 horses to make the classification, Smith highlighted an unusual number of wide-margin victories in Group 1s last season, arguing that it made awarding high ratings to the beaten horses more difficult.

