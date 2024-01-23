Equinox rated 7lb higher than Ace Impact as Japanese superstar wins World's Best Racehorse award

The excellence of Equinox was recognised when he was named the world's best racehorse on Tuesday afternoon, underlining Japan's increasingly powerful position on the global racing stage.

Equinox was awarded a rating of 135 at a ceremony in London for his Japan Cup victory, which came at the end of a spellbinding season including successes in the Dubai Sheema Classic, Takarazuka Kinen and Tenno Sho (Autumn). His dominance on the track was mirrored in the standings, with 7lb separating him from the superb Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Ace Impact and Juddmonte International hero Mostahdaf .

Although 5lb lower than Flightline , who was named the world's best racehorse last year when equalling Frankel 's 140 figure from 2012, Equinox became the next highest-rated winner since runaway King George scorer Harbinger in 2010. He now stands alongside him at Shadai Stallion Station in Hokkaido for a record-breaking opening fee of ¥20 million (approx. $140,000).

It marks the second time the award has been given to a Japanese-trained horse after Just A Way took the honours in 2014. Equinox's rating was the highest a horse from the nation has achieved under the current system, which was recalibrated in 2013 by the former BHA head of handicapping Phil Smith, besting El Condor Pasa 's figure of 134 in 1999.

That year Daylami and Montjeu shared the award, reaching the same 135 rating as Equinox. It puts him 1lb behind the figure the mighty Sea The Stars achieved in 2009 and 1lb superior to American Pharoah , who was top ranked after winning the Triple Crown in 2015, and Arrogate , who was successful following lucrative campaigns in 2016 and 2017.

Equinox was paraded during his retirement ceremony at Nakayama Racecourse last year

Equinox's presence also helped elevate four Japanese Grade 1s into the top ten of the world's best races, which are calculated based on the first four finishers, with the Japan Cup reigning supreme for the first time. The Takarazuka Kinen was fifth, the Tenno Sho joint-sixth with the Irish Champion Stakes and the Arima Kinen eighth. The Sheema Classic, the only race he won outside of his home country, was second.

Ace Impact and Mostahdaf shared second place in the best racehorse rankings on 128. Big Rock and Hukum received a rating of 127, Golden Sixty and Westover were next on 126, while Lucky Sweynesse and Auguste Rodin were joint-eighth on 125. Cody's Wish, Do Deuce, Paddington, Titleholder and White Abarrio completed the leading pack on 124.

Longines World's Best Racehorse rankings

135 Equinox

128 Ace Impact

128 Mostahdaf

127 Big Rock

127 Hukum

126 Golden Sixty

126 Westover

125 Auguste Rodin

125 Lucky Sweynesse

124 Cody's Wish

124 Do Deuce

124 Paddington

124 Titleholder

124 White Abarrio

