City Of Troy much the best of a historically weak crop of two-year-olds

It’s no surprise to see City Of Troy, 2023’s standout juvenile, top the European Two-Year-Old Classifications by a comfortable margin. His rating of 125 is the highest achieved since Pinatubo in 2019 and provides trainer Aidan O’Brien with his sixth top-rated juvenile in the last ten years.

Following City Of Troy in the rankings is Bucanero Fuerte (120), last year’s four-length winner of the Phoenix Stakes, and Henry Longfellow and Vandeek, who are both rated 119 and, like City Of Troy, unbeaten.

The level at the top of the rankings is in line with what we have seen in recent years, but you don’t have to dig deep to see that last year’s juvenile division lacks strength in depth. The rankings feature just 36 European two-year-olds rated 110 or higher, the lowest number this century.