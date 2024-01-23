Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
World Rankings
premium

City Of Troy much the best of a historically weak crop of two-year-olds

Senior two-year-old handicapper Matt Gardner looks at the European Two-Year-Old Classifications

It’s no surprise to see City Of Troy, 2023’s standout juvenile, top the European Two-Year-Old Classifications by a comfortable margin. His rating of 125 is the highest achieved since Pinatubo in 2019 and provides trainer Aidan O’Brien with his sixth top-rated juvenile in the last ten years.

Following City Of Troy in the rankings is Bucanero Fuerte (120), last year’s four-length winner of the Phoenix Stakes, and Henry Longfellow and Vandeek, who are both rated 119 and, like City Of Troy, unbeaten.

The level at the top of the rankings is in line with what we have seen in recent years, but you don’t have to dig deep to see that last year’s juvenile division lacks strength in depth. The rankings feature just 36 European two-year-olds rated 110 or higher, the lowest number this century.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Matt GardnerHandicapper

Published on 23 January 2024inWorld Rankings

Last updated 17:26, 23 January 2024

icon
more inWorld Rankings
more inWorld Rankings