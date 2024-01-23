City Of Troy much the best of a historically weak crop of two-year-olds
Senior two-year-old handicapper Matt Gardner looks at the European Two-Year-Old Classifications
It’s no surprise to see City Of Troy, 2023’s standout juvenile, top the European Two-Year-Old Classifications by a comfortable margin. His rating of 125 is the highest achieved since Pinatubo in 2019 and provides trainer Aidan O’Brien with his sixth top-rated juvenile in the last ten years.
Following City Of Troy in the rankings is Bucanero Fuerte (120), last year’s four-length winner of the Phoenix Stakes, and Henry Longfellow and Vandeek, who are both rated 119 and, like City Of Troy, unbeaten.
The level at the top of the rankings is in line with what we have seen in recent years, but you don’t have to dig deep to see that last year’s juvenile division lacks strength in depth. The rankings feature just 36 European two-year-olds rated 110 or higher, the lowest number this century.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 23 January 2024inWorld Rankings
Last updated 17:26, 23 January 2024
- Equinox's champion status never in doubt - but handicappers have been surprisingly generous with inflated figure
- Japan and Britain heading in opposite directions - and it will become worse judging by Hukum and Westover moves
- Aidan O'Brien reveals Classic targets for top juveniles - and expects City Of Troy to have no problem flourishing up in trip
- Equinox rated 7lb higher than Ace Impact as Japanese superstar wins World's Best Racehorse award
- City Of Troy on 125 and 5lb clear of his rivals at the top of weakened European two-year-old classification
- Equinox's champion status never in doubt - but handicappers have been surprisingly generous with inflated figure
- Japan and Britain heading in opposite directions - and it will become worse judging by Hukum and Westover moves
- Aidan O'Brien reveals Classic targets for top juveniles - and expects City Of Troy to have no problem flourishing up in trip
- Equinox rated 7lb higher than Ace Impact as Japanese superstar wins World's Best Racehorse award
- City Of Troy on 125 and 5lb clear of his rivals at the top of weakened European two-year-old classification