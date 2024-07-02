The Post Script: a tale of two rides as Kieran Shoemark struggles to catch a break

Welcome to The Post Script, our analysis team's key reflections from the recent action available as a bonus newsletter every Monday for Racing Post Members' Club subscribers who have signed up to receive our series of Ultimate Daily emails.

Kieran Shoemark just can't catch a break. He looked to have the Pretty Polly sewn up on Emily Upjohn at the Curragh on Saturday, but the Gosden mare tired late and was reeled in by the Rossa Ryan-ridden Bluestocking. Inevitably, the focus afterwards was on Shoemark's ride.

After all, it hasn't really happened for him yet this season and here he got beaten on a mare who, in the fashion in which she went clear in the straight, trading at 1.06 on Betfair, looked much the best.

However, the key to the race was the first half-mile and, given how it unfolded, I think both jockeys gave their mounts every chance. This was a fascinating tactical contest.

The pace was steady – they were more than a second slower through those first four furlongs than the preceding Group 3 won by Jan Brueghel (more on him in a bit) – and Emily Upjohn was caught wide without cover, typically racing a bit keenly.

Bluestocking gets the better of Emily U[john at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann

The Gosden mare was drawn four, which shouldn't have been a disadvantage. But Bluestocking, from post three, was directly to her inside - and Ryan kept his mount off the rail while getting the last bit of cover behind the leaders, ensuring there was nowhere for Shoemark to tuck in.

That looked a clever bit of race-riding from Ryan - it's where the race was won - although Shoemark soon let his mount go forward which in turn was almost the winning move.

Given Shoemark was on a free-going type who stays further, and there was little pace in the race, and that so much of the 1m2f distance at the Curragh is on the turn, it was a wise decision to let Emily Upjohn stride on. She went from an unpromising position - in a race that wasn't being run to suit - to one that gave her first run on her rivals. And Shoemark waited until the two pole to fully commit.

The early exertions took a toll on Emily Upjohn, though, and Bluestocking picked up well to reel her in. It was a good race and a rematch would be interesting, maybe in the Nassau (although Emily Upjohn would need to be supplemented) or the Yorkshire Oaks next month.

More to come from Jan Brueghel

Jan Brueghel is 10-1 for the St Leger Credit: Patrick McCann

Jan Brueghel looks all over a St Leger horse - he'll love the long straight and stamina test at Doncaster. He's still raw and wants a trip, but had the talent to defeat older rivals in a 1m2f Group 3 at the Curragh on Saturday on just his second start.

Aidan O'Brien's colt didn't look to fancy it turning in, wanting to lug in behind the front-running Trustyourinstinct, but he got there gradually and this was a smart performance backed up by the clock .

The time was quicker than the following Pretty Polly Stakes, and while Jan Brueghel's race was more strongly run, he was only slightly slower than Bluestocking over the final three furlongs. It was a rainy day at the Curragh on Saturday so the ground was probably deteriorating, but Jan Brueghel is a horse to be positive about.

A sizeable May foal, he was backing up an impressive debut win over the same course and distance and is likely to improve again as he gains experience and goes up in trip.

He's a brother to the stable's 2019 Irish Derby winner Sovereign, as well as others with plenty of stamina, and it sounds like he's on the St Leger path via a trial at Goodwood, although he'll need to be more organised to handle that track.

Reasons to be positive about Irish Derby form

With the first four horses covered by just a length and a half at the line, and a 100-1 shot in fifth, the Irish Derby form might not look much, but there are reasons to be positive.

The winner, Los Angeles , is a big galloper who can probably keep progressing. He gets warm before his races but that's not stopping him, and in that sense he's reminiscent of the same stable's old warrior Highland Reel, a nervy free-sweater who won a host of big races.

The front four approach the finish line in the Irish Derby Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Los Angeles is Leger favourite but at this stage he looks less likely for Doncaster than Jan Brueghel and the stable's Queen's Vase winner Illinois (hammered by Ambiente Friendly at Lingfield).

Ambiente Friendly quickened past Los Angeles looking the winner (1.35 on Betfair) but couldn't sustain it. He actually had the same closing three-furlong split as Los Angeles, but he'd been keen again and lost about a length from the furlong marker, unable to confirm Epsom form with the Aidan O'Brien colt.

Maybe Ambiente Friendly got there a bit soon but he simply ran out of gas and the Eclipse, over a couple of furlongs shorter, probably would have been a more suitable target.

Runner-up Sunwa y was yet another horse to run well in a Classic for David Menuisier, and Matsuri wasn't beaten far in fourth after failing to get a clear run. Roger Varian's runner looked a bit green when it came to trying to take the gap in the straight and he still has top-level potential.

Quote of the week

"We were worried about the ground. We knew he had improved a lot from the first day, we knew he would get further, but the ground was a worry. If you looked at him, he was swapping and changing a bit on the ground but Ryan was very good on him. He'll step up in trip and will definitely get a mile and a half.

"We came here to educate him and to bring him on because it's hard going from a maiden straight to a Group race. Ryan said he was having a right look going to the line, so there's plenty there still. We were going to come here before going to Goodwood for the Gordon Stakes and maybe go on to the St Leger after that if that's what the lads decide to do. This fellow is a better mover than Sovereign. He's a very low mover and a bigger horse, so he could be very exciting."

Aidan O'Brien following Jan Brueghel's Group 3 win on Saturday

Today''s nap

Lady Bouquet

4.52 Hamilton

Lady Bouquet 16:52 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Philip Kirby

William Buick makes a rare trip to Scotland and has been booked for three rides, each of which has a sound chance. He's 6-20 in his previous rides at Hamilton and the one who appeals most is Lady Bouquet, who avoids a penalty for her win at Beverley a week ago.

This filly showed plenty of pace that day but also saw it out well up the stiff finish, and this course requires similar attributes.

Steffan Edwards

