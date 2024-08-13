The Post Script: 25-1 looks huge about this Group 1 winner bouncing back

Welcome to The Post Script, our analysis team's key reflections from the recent action available as a bonus newsletter every Monday for Racing Post Members' Club subscribers who have signed up to receive our series of Ultimate Daily emails.

There's a bundle of improvement to come from Ylang Ylang following her comeback run at Leopardstown last Thursday - and you have to feel for anyone who backed her at skinny odds (7-4 SP).

Aidan O'Brien said beforehand the filly, who'd been off since a disappointing run in the Oaks at Epsom in May, was "just about ready to start back", and following a sluggish start Ylang Ylang raced towards the rear in a steadily run race, before just being nudged out in the closing stages by Ryan Moore. The jockey said afterwards the ground was a little too quick for her. She had no chance, given all that.

She should be a different proposition in next month's Group 1 Matron. That's over the same course and distance as Thursday's race, and she probably wants further than a mile now, but some ease underfoot would help bring her stamina into play. Her Guineas run shows she has the talent to be winning a big race in this division, as she kept on for a close fifth despite probably not being at peak readiness, and the Matron should make for a stiffer test at the distance than Newmarket.

The Breeders' Cup has also been mentioned as a possible target, and this is where she's of most interest. The first thought, in light of Moore's comments after Thursday's race, may be that quick ground at Del Mar isn't for her. But this year's Filly & Mare Turf is over 1m3f, which will give her a better chance of coping with fast conditions, and she shares the same sire as Inspiral, who won last year's race on quick turf in Southern California at Santa Anita.

In sharpening up with a couple of runs over a mile, with improvement to come, and going into the second half of the season nice and fresh, Ylang Ylang looks like being well primed for the Breeders' Cup.

At this point, it's worth looking at her Guineas form. She was under a length behind Porta Fortuna, who has since won two Group 1s and is a leading contender for the Breeders' Cup Mile, and they were the only runners among the first 11 finishers at Newmarket who hadn't had a prep run. Further back in seventh that day was Cinderella's Dream, who has since won two big races in the US and is a best-price 12-1 for the Filly & Mare Turf.

Following the Guineas, Ylang Ylang went off 11-8 favourite for the Oaks. That didn't happen for her but she had excuses.

She can be backed at 25-1 with bet365 for the Filly & Mare Turf. She's 16-1 generally and looks worth an interest.

The same connections also have Opera Singer, but her season isn't as obviously geared towards Del Mar as appears the case with Ylang Ylang.

What next for Inspiral?

Inspiral and Ryan Moore head to post for the Prix Jacques Le Marois Credit: Edward Whitaker

The switch to Ryan Moore didn't help Inspiral in Sunday's Jacques le Marois , with the John and Thady Gosden-trained mare losing several lengths out of the stalls before finishing third to Charyn.

It would be easy to conclude she's had enough of the game, as she did look a bit reluctant coming out of the gates. But she's always been a slow starter. Yes, this time she was particularly bad, but she gave away about the same amount of ground when finishing sixth as 11-10 favourite for the 2022 QEII at Ascot. It's just her.

In the circumstances she did well for third on Sunday, and while it hasn't happened for her yet this season, she still has options. She's in next month's Moulin at Longchamp, as well as the Sun Chariot, which she won last term, at Newmarket in October. She's 2-2 in Group 1s up the Rowley Mile.

There's also the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf, but her win in last year's race came over a quick 1m2f, and the 1m3f at Del Mar would be a question mark. Still, connections might want to have a go, as it would presumably be her last race and she should get her favoured fast ground, as well as a possible reunion with Frankie Dettori.

A word on Charyn. He's progressed into a high-class miler and probably deserves more than being a footnote at the end of a piece on a runner he's just beaten. But Roger Varian's colt is just so straightforward that there's not a lot more to say about him. It would be good to see him take on the three-year-old Notable Speech in the Moulin, but they might miss each other if Charyn waits for the QEII at Ascot.

Ballydoyle form boosts

Next week's Juddmonte International is shaping up as the strongest race of the season and supporters of City Of Troy can be encouraged by how well the Eclipse is working out.

The Eclipse form has received boosts Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

It wasn't a pretty performance from City Of Troy at Sandown and there's no getting away from the time being oddly slow compared to a couple of lesser races on the card. However, runner-up Al Riffa came back to win the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin by five lengths on Sunday. That's a race that has been won by subsequent Arc winners Torquator Tasso and Alpinista in recent years. Joseph O'Brien's colt was suited by the step up to 1m4f, having stayed on well at Sandown, and will now be aimed at Longchamp.

The Eclipse form had already been boosted by Sea The Fire, who was well beaten in fourth but pushed Opera Singer to within a neck in the Nassau at Goodwood.

Another Ballydoyle-trained colt to have his form franked in recent days is promising juvenile The Lion In Winter . The third horse from his debut win, stablemate Ides Of March, won a Curragh maiden at the weekend, albeit the time wasn't great, and there's now talk of that one being aimed at the Group 1 Middle Park.

Today's nap

Lady Phoebe

8.00 Hamilton

Lady Phoebe 20:00 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Adam Nicol

Lady Phoebe showed a bit of ability in maiden/novice company at Newcastle last year, notably when fifth over 7f in November, but was well beaten in her first two starts in handicap company over that trip this season.

She stepped up a couple of furlongs in distance last time, though, and attracted support in the market. She'd been keen on her previous start so a hood was added, but that move appeared to backfire as she was slowly away and raced lazily early on. She was having to be pushed along at the back of the field from a long way out but did stay on in the closing stages.

The hood has now been removed and she steps up another three furlongs, and this greater test of stamina should suit her down to the ground if her breeding is anything to go by, as she's a half-sister to her trainer Adam Nicol's stable star, the smart stayer Wise Eagle.

Steffan Edwards

A tip from the Analysis team can be found in On The Nose, a daily newsletter sent out at 9am.

The team finished second in the 2022 Racing Post naps competition, third in the 2022-23 season and third again in the latest edition which finished at the end of April.

