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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Rachael Blackmore retires
Home
News
Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine
Patrick Mullins
The Front Page: the Irish Guineas provides Royal Ascot clues
The Front Page
The Front Page: how Rachael Blackmore made racing history
The Front Page
'Rachael will have lit a fire in the future generation of female jockeys' - exploring the Blackmore effect
Features
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
Patrick Mullins
'The kids were in awe of Rachael' - McManus recalls how Blackmore set about creating new racing fans
Rachael Blackmore retires
Roy Keane, Rory McIlroy and Rachael Blackmore - for all her humility, that's the realm in which this proper legend of Irish sport belongs
Richard Forristal
Honeysuckle owner: 'Rachael Blackmore is the best thing that has happened to the sport in decades'
Rachael Blackmore retires
The dead-eye of an assassin: Rachael Blackmore's strokes of genius in the saddle that defined an epic career
Rachael Blackmore retires
From humble beginnings to Grand National history and household name status: Rachael Blackmore's greatest moments
Rachael Blackmore retires
'I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had' - groundbreaking jockey Rachael Blackmore announces her retirement
Ireland
Rachael Blackmore's heroes: the five horses who helped etch her name into greatness
Britain
Rachael Blackmore's career is evidence that there's no such thing as an impossible dream
Lee Mottershead
'She's got bigger balls than any of the boys' - the making of Rachael Blackmore
Features
'Everybody wants to be the next Rachael Blackmore' - racing heavyweights pay tribute to record-breaking jockey
Ireland
Home
News
Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine
Patrick Mullins
The Front Page: the Irish Guineas provides Royal Ascot clues
The Front Page
The Front Page: how Rachael Blackmore made racing history
The Front Page
'Rachael will have lit a fire in the future generation of female jockeys' - exploring the Blackmore effect
Features
The Front Page: how Rachael Blackmore made racing history
The Front Page
'Rachael will have lit a fire in the future generation of female jockeys' - exploring the Blackmore effect
Features
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
Patrick Mullins
'The kids were in awe of Rachael' - McManus recalls how Blackmore set about creating new racing fans
Rachael Blackmore retires
Roy Keane, Rory McIlroy and Rachael Blackmore - for all her humility, that's the realm in which this proper legend of Irish sport belongs
Richard Forristal
Honeysuckle owner: 'Rachael Blackmore is the best thing that has happened to the sport in decades'
Rachael Blackmore retires
The dead-eye of an assassin: Rachael Blackmore's strokes of genius in the saddle that defined an epic career
Rachael Blackmore retires
From humble beginnings to Grand National history and household name status: Rachael Blackmore's greatest moments
Rachael Blackmore retires
'I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had' - groundbreaking jockey Rachael Blackmore announces her retirement
Ireland
Rachael Blackmore's heroes: the five horses who helped etch her name into greatness
Britain
Rachael Blackmore's career is evidence that there's no such thing as an impossible dream
Lee Mottershead
'She's got bigger balls than any of the boys' - the making of Rachael Blackmore
Features
'Everybody wants to be the next Rachael Blackmore' - racing heavyweights pay tribute to record-breaking jockey
Ireland