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Rachael Blackmore retires

Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine

Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine

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Patrick Mullins
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The Front Page: the Irish Guineas provides Royal Ascot clues
The Front Page: the Irish Guineas provides Royal Ascot clues
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The Front Page
The Front Page: how Rachael Blackmore made racing history
The Front Page: how Rachael Blackmore made racing history
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The Front Page
'Rachael will have lit a fire in the future generation of female jockeys' - exploring the Blackmore effect
'Rachael will have lit a fire in the future generation of female jockeys' - exploring the Blackmore effect
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Features
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You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
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Patrick Mullins
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'The kids were in awe of Rachael' - McManus recalls how Blackmore set about creating new racing fans
'The kids were in awe of Rachael' - McManus recalls how Blackmore set about creating new racing fans
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Rachael Blackmore retires
Roy Keane, Rory McIlroy and Rachael Blackmore - for all her humility, that's the realm in which this proper legend of Irish sport belongs
Roy Keane, Rory McIlroy and Rachael Blackmore - for all her humility, that's the realm in which this proper legend of Irish sport belongs
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Richard Forristal
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Honeysuckle owner: 'Rachael Blackmore is the best thing that has happened to the sport in decades'
Honeysuckle owner: 'Rachael Blackmore is the best thing that has happened to the sport in decades'
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Rachael Blackmore retires
The dead-eye of an assassin: Rachael Blackmore's strokes of genius in the saddle that defined an epic career
The dead-eye of an assassin: Rachael Blackmore's strokes of genius in the saddle that defined an epic career
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Rachael Blackmore retires
padlock
From humble beginnings to Grand National history and household name status: Rachael Blackmore's greatest moments
From humble beginnings to Grand National history and household name status: Rachael Blackmore's greatest moments
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Rachael Blackmore retires
'I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had' - groundbreaking jockey Rachael Blackmore announces her retirement
'I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had' - groundbreaking jockey Rachael Blackmore announces her retirement
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Ireland
Rachael Blackmore's heroes: the five horses who helped etch her name into greatness
Rachael Blackmore's heroes: the five horses who helped etch her name into greatness
icon
Britain
Rachael Blackmore's career is evidence that there's no such thing as an impossible dream
Rachael Blackmore's career is evidence that there's no such thing as an impossible dream
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
'She's got bigger balls than any of the boys' - the making of Rachael Blackmore
'She's got bigger balls than any of the boys' - the making of Rachael Blackmore
icon
Features
'Everybody wants to be the next Rachael Blackmore' - racing heavyweights pay tribute to record-breaking jockey
'Everybody wants to be the next Rachael Blackmore' - racing heavyweights pay tribute to record-breaking jockey
icon
Ireland
Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine

Drama at the Obstacle Anglais and a trip to the Infirmerie - it's just another Monday in Clairefontaine

icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
The Front Page: the Irish Guineas provides Royal Ascot clues
The Front Page: the Irish Guineas provides Royal Ascot clues
icon
The Front Page
The Front Page: how Rachael Blackmore made racing history
icon
The Front Page
'Rachael will have lit a fire in the future generation of female jockeys' - exploring the Blackmore effect
icon
Features
padlock
The Front Page: how Rachael Blackmore made racing history
icon
The Front Page
'Rachael will have lit a fire in the future generation of female jockeys' - exploring the Blackmore effect
icon
Features
padlock
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
You’re Rachael Blackmore. You were relieved to get just one pro winner, you had to go up and down stairs on your hands and bum. But you did it all
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
'The kids were in awe of Rachael' - McManus recalls how Blackmore set about creating new racing fans
'The kids were in awe of Rachael' - McManus recalls how Blackmore set about creating new racing fans
icon
Rachael Blackmore retires
Roy Keane, Rory McIlroy and Rachael Blackmore - for all her humility, that's the realm in which this proper legend of Irish sport belongs
Roy Keane, Rory McIlroy and Rachael Blackmore - for all her humility, that's the realm in which this proper legend of Irish sport belongs
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
Honeysuckle owner: 'Rachael Blackmore is the best thing that has happened to the sport in decades'
Honeysuckle owner: 'Rachael Blackmore is the best thing that has happened to the sport in decades'
icon
Rachael Blackmore retires
The dead-eye of an assassin: Rachael Blackmore's strokes of genius in the saddle that defined an epic career
The dead-eye of an assassin: Rachael Blackmore's strokes of genius in the saddle that defined an epic career
icon
Rachael Blackmore retires
padlock
From humble beginnings to Grand National history and household name status: Rachael Blackmore's greatest moments
From humble beginnings to Grand National history and household name status: Rachael Blackmore's greatest moments
icon
Rachael Blackmore retires
'I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had' - groundbreaking jockey Rachael Blackmore announces her retirement
'I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had' - groundbreaking jockey Rachael Blackmore announces her retirement
icon
Ireland
Rachael Blackmore's heroes: the five horses who helped etch her name into greatness
Rachael Blackmore's heroes: the five horses who helped etch her name into greatness
icon
Britain
Rachael Blackmore's career is evidence that there's no such thing as an impossible dream
Rachael Blackmore's career is evidence that there's no such thing as an impossible dream
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
'She's got bigger balls than any of the boys' - the making of Rachael Blackmore
'She's got bigger balls than any of the boys' - the making of Rachael Blackmore
icon
Features
'Everybody wants to be the next Rachael Blackmore' - racing heavyweights pay tribute to record-breaking jockey
'Everybody wants to be the next Rachael Blackmore' - racing heavyweights pay tribute to record-breaking jockey
icon
Ireland