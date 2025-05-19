The Front Page: how Rachael Blackmore made racing history

It was the end of an era as Rachael Blackmore, the trailblazing jump jockey who made history when becoming the first female rider to win the Grand National and Gold Cup, announced her retirement last week.

Join host James Stevens, Peter Scargill and David Jennings on this week's Front Page to reflect on her remarkable rise to the top and her impact on the sport.

In a busy show, the panel also analyses at the Derby picture following the Dante at York and have mixed feelings on The Lion In Winter after his defeat. There is also crucial industry news on how tax changes could impact the sport's funding.

