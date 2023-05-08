'I don't know whether to laugh, cry or enjoy it - I'm so messed up at the moment'
The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .
My emotions are all over the place. I don't know whether to laugh, cry or enjoy it. I'm so messed up at the moment – let me soak it all in!
Frankie Dettori reflects on his brilliant 2,000 Guineas success aboard Chaldean
'Am I dreaming?' - Dettori overcome with emotion after Chaldean wins the 2,000 Guineas in farewell year
It was our culture, a bit like football with the players on the bus having a beer. It's turned on its head now – the younger riders know where every gym is, not every off-licence
Franny Norton discusses how the way jockeys manage their weight has changed over time
Franny Norton: ‘I thought racing was a posh sport and they only wanted people whose dad had a boat’
The three races round the bend were cancelled and I won the four races that took place. I was getting loads of congratulations and Frankie rings me up and says, 'Well done mate, try seven!'
Norton also reveals his banter-filled friendship with Frankie Dettori in The Big Read
Franny Norton: ‘I thought racing was a posh sport and they only wanted people whose dad had a boat’
It's just ridiculous after we had a really wonderful send off to the season at Sandown, we start again two days later. It's just madness. People in the industry need a good break
Chris Gordon was among the trainers and jockeys to criticise the lack of a break at the end of the jumps season
'It's upset a lot of people' - jump jockeys call for longer breaks during summer
He's such a kind and beautiful animal. He loved his racing and I'm just glad I gave him the opportunity to race. He really is a beautiful animal to have anything to do with. Even at home with the grandchildren, he is so kind and gentle with them
Trainer Paddy Corkery paid tribute to stable star Master McShee after he suffered a career-ending injury
'He's a beautiful animal and I'm very hopeful he'll pull through' - Master McShee suffers career-ending injury
What he's done is incredible. He almost always ran well at Ascot and in races worth at least £75,000 most of the time. Whenever we went it was a family day because you never knew if he might win. He gave you everything
Anthony Honeyball was full of praise for Regal Encore after the 15-year-old was retired
'It's worth targeting, the British trainers should come' - Punchestown festival is Anthony Honeyball's best-kept secret
It’s amazing – I’m not too sure how it came about. I just had a phone call off my agent and he said I’m going to the Guineas! It’s a dream come true
Star apprentice Billy Loughnane reveals his excitement at picking up his first Classic ride in the 1,000 Guineas
'It's extraordinary' - 17-year-old star apprentice Billy Loughnane looking forward to 1,000 Guineas ride
Read these next:
On a day of ante-post clues what performance impressed the most?
'She's the sort who could bounce back on a faster surface' - expert analysis of the top eight home in the 1,000 Guineas
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.