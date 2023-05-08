The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

My emotions are all over the place. I don't know whether to laugh, cry or enjoy it. I'm so messed up at the moment – let me soak it all in!

Frankie Dettori reflects on his brilliant 2,000 Guineas success aboard Chaldean

It was our culture, a bit like football with the players on the bus having a beer. It's turned on its head now – the younger riders know where every gym is, not every off-licence

Franny Norton discusses how the way jockeys manage their weight has changed over time

Franny Norton: a trailblazer for jockeys' nutrition Credit: Edward Whitaker

The three races round the bend were cancelled and I won the four races that took place. I was getting loads of congratulations and Frankie rings me up and says, 'Well done mate, try seven!'

Norton also reveals his banter-filled friendship with Frankie Dettori in The Big Read

It's just ridiculous after we had a really wonderful send off to the season at Sandown, we start again two days later. It's just madness. People in the industry need a good break

Chris Gordon was among the trainers and jockeys to criticise the lack of a break at the end of the jumps season

He's such a kind and beautiful animal. He loved his racing and I'm just glad I gave him the opportunity to race. He really is a beautiful animal to have anything to do with. Even at home with the grandchildren, he is so kind and gentle with them

Trainer Paddy Corkery paid tribute to stable star Master McShee after he suffered a career-ending injury

Master McShee: provided Paddy Corkery (right) a Grade 1 victory at Limerick Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

What he's done is incredible. He almost always ran well at Ascot and in races worth at least £75,000 most of the time. Whenever we went it was a family day because you never knew if he might win. He gave you everything

Anthony Honeyball was full of praise for Regal Encore after the 15-year-old was retired

It’s amazing – I’m not too sure how it came about. I just had a phone call off my agent and he said I’m going to the Guineas! It’s a dream come true

Star apprentice Billy Loughnane reveals his excitement at picking up his first Classic ride in the 1,000 Guineas





