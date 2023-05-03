'It's extraordinary' - 17-year-old star apprentice Billy Loughnane looking forward to 1,000 Guineas ride

Crack apprentice Billy Loughnane will enjoy his first Classic experience on Sunday when he gets the leg-up on Sweet Harmony in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas.

The 17-year-old rider had his first ride only in October but has progressed through the ranks at speed, with his claim already reduced to 3lb following his victory aboard Jer Batt at Musselburgh on Sunday.

Owner Phil Cunningham, who won the 2007 2,000 Guineas with Cockney Rebel, and trainer Richard Spencer were clearly among those impressed by Loughnane's skills in the saddle as they moved to recruit him for their filly on Monday morning.