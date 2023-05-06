'I've got a lump in my throat - it's incredible' - Chaldean powers home to earn Dettori another Classic in farewell year

Chaldean provided Frankie Dettori with a fairytale success in his final season as a jockey when powering up the hill at Newmarket to 2,000 Guineas glory.

Well supported into 7-2 before the off, Chaldean sat just behind the leaders and quickened as he entered the Dip. Last year's Dewhurst winner stormed past the front-running 125-1 shot Hi Royal to score by a length and three-quarters.

The rank outsider hung on for second, while Royal Scotsman, who finished second to Chaldean in the Dewhurst, travelled enthusiastically but stayed on takingly to finish third.

It was a fourth victory in the Newmarket Classic for Dettori who, choked with emotion, said: "It [the emotion] has really hit me now – I've got a lump in my throat. It's incredible."

On how the race unfolded, Dettori said: "I had him in a good spot and when I got to the top of the hill, Oisin [on Hi Royal] kicked on and he gave me a good fight, but once I got clear of him it was all over and I was able to enjoy it.

"I kept an eye on my left to see if the Coolmore horses were coming, but there was plenty of daylight and it was such a surreal moment. I was thinking 'I hope I don't wake up!'"

Frankie Dettori jumps from Chaldean after an absorbing 2,000 Guineas Credit: Alan Crowhurst

It was a second 2,000 Guineas victory in four years for Andrew Balding, who first landed the Classic with Kameko in 2020, and the trainer heaped praise on the horse and Dettori.

"He's got it all," Balding said. "I was a little bit worried about the ground as it obviously makes it a bit more of a test, but he's got everything – and what a fabulous ride.

"There's no such thing as an armchair ride and to get the fractions that good and timing just perfect is why he's been such a star.

"I just can't thank the team enough - it doesn't happen by accident. There's a lot of people involved and I couldn't be anymore thankful for everyone who's done their bit at home."

Chaldean was introduced as the 4-5 favourite for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, which could be on the agenda for the Juddmonte-owned runner.

Balding said: "I think if we went further it would be at York, which is a possibility, but, to me, he's a miler through and through at this moment in his career and Ascot would be an attractive target."

The hot favourite Auguste Rodin disappointed in 12th, while his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Little Big Bear trailed in last of the 14-runner field.

