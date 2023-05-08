'She's the sort who could bounce back on a faster surface' - expert analysis of the top eight home in the 1,000 Guineas

There were one or two notable disappointments in Sunday's 1,000 Guineas, but two likely types drew well clear in the final furlong, albeit from outsiders, so they certainly need to be thought of positively, in the short term at least. They split into two main groups, with the first two coming from those who raced up the centre.

1

Mawj, Group 2-winning sprint juvenile who was also placed in the Cheveley Park, was twice a winner at Meydan earlier this year, impressively so in the Guineas upped to a mile for the first time. Soft ground looked a major concern, as did the fact she's fairly small, but ridden positively she got rolling a fair way out and showed an excellent attitude, despite wandering to her right, to fend off the favourite. A first British Classic for her trainer in 14 years, she'll presumably head for the Coronation Stakes now, although Ireland will be considered also.

2

Tahiyra, an impressive winner of the Moyglare when last seen in September, beating Meditate, didn't get off to the best of starts but made strong progress through the field, looking all set to pick the winner off when asked for everything, but she just couldn't get past, not helped by being carried right but also the lack of a recent run likely making a difference too, with her trainer feeling she wasn't quite where he wanted her. She'll presumably go to the Curragh next and is bred to get further, her half-sister Tarnawa having won both the Breeders' Cup Turf, although she's clearly not short on speed.

3

Matilda Picotte, runner-up in the 1,000 Guineas trial at Leopardstown, was up to a mile for the first time and she kept going once headed, just being outclassed by the first two. She'll presumably head to the Curragh next herself, with Royal Ascot certainly on the agenda.

Matilda Picotte: delighted connections with a third in the 1,000 Guineas Credit: Caroline Norris

4

Caernarfon, winner of a course-and-distance Listed event in October, picked up better than most in the final two furlongs, albeit she was never a threat. She handles soft ground well and is the sort who could bid to pick up a Group race in France this summer.

5

Dance In The Grass, a Listed winner last July who came up short at Group level later in the season, was sent off a whopping price and looked set to finish well beaten when dropping back through the field at around halfway, but she was clearly just getting outpaced as she rallied to take a most unlikely fifth. Clearly crying out for middle-distances, in line with her breeding, she'll presumably take in an Oaks trial.

6

Meditate had juvenile form that tied in with most of these and she was a good winner at the Breeders' Cup when last seen, but the softish ground wouldn't really have been to her liking and she ran a little laboured. She's the sort who could bounce back on a faster surface in the Coronation Stakes.

7

Olivia Maralda, Group 2-placed over seven furlongs as a juvenile, was ignored in the betting on debut for her new yard but ran well for a long way, her stamina just looking to run dry late on the ground. She'd be worth her place in the Jersey Stakes.

Olivia Maralda: Jersey Stakes a potential target for the filly Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

8

Lezoo, winner of the Cheveley Park at two, had never run on ground officially slower than good but her lack of stamina was the main issue. She'll presumably be back sprinting in the Commonwealth Cup.

What they said

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Mawj

Mawj had been doing good before the race. She is a tiny filly but she has a big heart. She is a Group 2 winner and is unbeaten in Dubai. We will keep the options open as I want to see how she comes back after the race but she is entered in the French Guineas, but that is too close, and she is also in the Irish Guineas.

