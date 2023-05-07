On a day of ante-post clues what performance impressed the most?

'She should take the world of beating'

It's obvious but the most talented horse on track was probably . The first and third in the 1,000 Guineas were prominent throughout whereas the Aga Khan's filly had to make up a lot of ground from the rear, and her trainer Dermot Weld said she wasn't 100 per cent ready beforehand.

She travelled better than any other horse in the race and the potent turn of foot she showed to claim the Moyglare last year is clearly still there as she pulled a long way clear of the third. She should take the world of beating wherever she heads next.

Maddy Playle, reporter

'There's plenty to like about this filly'

I imagine Tahiyra will prove to be the best of the fillies in the 1,000 Guineas but I suspect the bookmakers will agree so perhaps stablemate will be a more profitable addition to the notebook.

She won a decent 1m4f Leopardstown maiden in really convincing style and appeared to stay the Oaks trip extremely strongly. She was trimmed to 25-1 for that potential target but she strikes me as a Ribblesdale type. There's plenty to like about this filly.

James Stevens, journalist

Azazat: impressive winner at Leopardstown under Colin Keane Credit: Patrick McCann

'She's raised her game to a whole new level'

Via Sistina bolted up to land the Dahlia Stakes and she’s clearly a Group 1 mare on that evidence, especially when she gets cut in the ground.

However, Sunday’s action was all about that amazing duel in the 1,000 Guineas between Mawj and Tahiyra. Many will expect the runner-up to reverse the form in future, and no question she’s a fantastic talent, but has raised her game to a whole new level in her last two starts and I think she’ll be very difficult to beat whether she meets Tahiyra again or not.

Don’t forget, she’s by Exceed And Excel and most of her form is on faster ground, and there is every chance she could end up the top filly once the summer kicks in.

James Hill, tipster

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.