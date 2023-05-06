Racing Post logo
'It's upset a lot of people' - jump jockeys call for longer breaks during summer

A general view as jockeys make their way to the parade ring at Hereford Racecourse in April
Jockeys call for longer breaks between racing following Monday's bank holiday fixturesCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Jockeys and trainers have criticised the "ridiculous" decision to hold jump racing just two days after Sandown's season finale amid renewed calls for an extended break for riders during the summer.

Two fixtures on Monday for the early May bank holiday left jockeys with only one day's rest between the traditional end-of-season fixture at Sandown and action at Warwick and Kempton. 

The unusually quick turnaround between the jumps finale and start of the summer campaign, which begins fully on Saturday following a four-day break, has led to increased frustration over the lack of extended holiday time in the British jump racing calendar.  

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 14:07, 6 May 2023
