'It's worth targeting, the British trainers should come' - Punchestown festival is Anthony Honeyball's best-kept secret

No British trainer has been more successful at the Punchestown festival this decade than Anthony Honeyball and the man who sent out the only overseas winner at this year's meeting believes his fellow trainers are missing a trick by not targeting Ireland's signature five-day meeting.

A Honeyball hat-trick in consecutive years was completed in impressive style by in Thursday's 2m7½f handicap hurdle, while Lilith, a winner on the same card 12 months ago, finished third and stable stalwart Sam Brown was leading before falling two out. The winning run was kicked off by Sully D'Oc AA in 2021.

The Dorset-based trainer – who also announced the retirement of Regal Encore on Monday – said Punchestown always comes into his thinking when campaigning his horses, with lower handicap marks in Ireland and good prize-money making it particularly appealing.