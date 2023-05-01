Racing Post logo
Punchestown festival
'It's worth targeting, the British trainers should come' - Punchestown festival is Anthony Honeyball's best-kept secret

Anthony Honeyball: bidding to beat the Flat trainers at their own game
Anthony Honeyball: has targeted the Punchestown festival with great success in recent yearsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

No British trainer has been more successful at the Punchestown festival this decade than Anthony Honeyball and the man who sent out the only overseas winner at this year's meeting believes his fellow trainers are missing a trick by not targeting Ireland's signature five-day meeting.

A Honeyball hat-trick in consecutive years was completed in impressive style by Kilbeg King in Thursday's 2m7½f handicap hurdle, while Lilith, a winner on the same card 12 months ago, finished third and stable stalwart Sam Brown was leading before falling two out. The winning run was kicked off by Sully D'Oc AA in 2021.

The Dorset-based trainer – who also announced the retirement of Regal Encore on Monday – said Punchestown always comes into his thinking when campaigning his horses, with lower handicap marks in Ireland and good prize-money making it particularly appealing.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 1 May 2023Last updated 17:00, 1 May 2023
