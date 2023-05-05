'He's a beautiful animal and I'm very hopeful he'll pull through' - Master McShee suffers career-ending injury

Master McShee has suffered a career-ending injury but trainer Paddy Corkery is hopeful his life can be saved.

The Grade 1-winning chaser, who landed the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick in 2021, was pulled up before the final flight in a handicap hurdle at last week's Punchestown festival.

Corkery said: "It's a tendon over his knee and I just feel so sorry for the horse. He's such a kind and beautiful animal. He loved his racing and I'm just glad I gave him the opportunity to race.

"He really is a beautiful animal to have anything to do with. Even at home with the grandchildren, he is so kind and gentle with them."

When asked about Master McShee's chances of surviving, the trainer replied: "I'd be very hopeful he will pull through. We're just waiting for the swelling to come down before reassessing things.

"I hope he'll survive and if he does we'll either keep him as a pet ourselves or give him a good home somewhere as a riding horse. He has such a beautiful temperament so something like that would suit him. He'll have a good home wherever it is.

"The day he won at Limerick was unbelievable. I suppose with hindsight I was pitching him in at the deep end, but he didn't let me down."

Master McShee, who was mistakenly listed as being dead on Horse Racing Ireland's racing calendar due to a miscommunication, won three of his 15 career starts, the highlight arriving in the Grade 1 at Limerick. He also chased home Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival last year and earned €149,500 in prize-money.

