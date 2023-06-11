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Q&As

'My King's Stand bet is the one that has me most excited' - Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose answer your Royal Ascot questions

'My King's Stand bet is the one that has me most excited' - Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose answer your Royal Ascot questions

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Royal Ascot
padlock
Mick Fitzgerald: 'I didn't get nervous because it wasn't my day job - my day job was riding winners'
Mick Fitzgerald: 'I didn't get nervous because it wasn't my day job - my day job was riding winners'
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App exclusive
Josh Apiafi: 'I haven't seen a gelding good enough to give her 7lb in the Champion Bumper'
Josh Apiafi: 'I haven't seen a gelding good enough to give her 7lb in the Champion Bumper'
icon
App exclusive
Adele Mulrennan: 'Remarkably I tipped up five winners from six horses and then I got the job'
Adele Mulrennan: 'Remarkably I tipped up five winners from six horses and then I got the job'
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App exclusive
Megan Nicholls: 'I accidently swore on camera - it's fair to say everyone has done it'
Megan Nicholls: 'I accidently swore on camera - it's fair to say everyone has done it'
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App exclusive
Ed Chamberlin: 'Des Lynam is my ultimate TV hero - he could do anything'
Ed Chamberlin: 'Des Lynam is my ultimate TV hero - he could do anything'
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App exclusive
Jockey Q&A: 'Paul Nicholls wasn't happy - and I wasn't best pleased either'
Jockey Q&A: 'Paul Nicholls wasn't happy - and I wasn't best pleased either'
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App exclusive
Jockey Q&A: 'I'd love to think he will improve some more at his age - he's exciting'
Jockey Q&A: 'I'd love to think he will improve some more at his age - he's exciting'
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App exclusive
Jockey Q&A: 'It was a huge task carrying so much weight - it's a day I won't forget'
Jockey Q&A: 'It was a huge task carrying so much weight - it's a day I won't forget'
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App exclusive
Jockey Q&A: 'He'd never won over fences before that race and we fancied him'
Jockey Q&A: 'He'd never won over fences before that race and we fancied him'
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App exclusive
Jockey Q&A: 'They were sweating in bins - I couldn't believe it the first time I saw it'
Jockey Q&A: 'They were sweating in bins - I couldn't believe it the first time I saw it'
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App exclusive
Trainer Q&A: 'I felt my head was on the chopping block - he had to win'
Trainer Q&A: 'I felt my head was on the chopping block - he had to win'
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App exclusive
Trainer Q&A: 'She asked if I was David Pipe - and if I could sign one of her boobs'
Trainer Q&A: 'She asked if I was David Pipe - and if I could sign one of her boobs'
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App exclusive
Trainer Q&A: 'The only person who is a worse tipster than a trainer is a jockey'
Trainer Q&A: 'The only person who is a worse tipster than a trainer is a jockey'
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App exclusive
Trainer Q&A: 'You can ask my jockey David Bass why the win was so satisfying'
Trainer Q&A: 'You can ask my jockey David Bass why the win was so satisfying'
icon
App exclusive
Trainer Q&A: 'I've been backing my horses at prices I couldn't believe'
Trainer Q&A: 'I've been backing my horses at prices I couldn't believe'
icon
App exclusive
Pro punter Q&A: 'The bookmakers messed up and priced him at 25-1 - I got on what I could'
Pro punter Q&A: 'The bookmakers messed up and priced him at 25-1 - I got on what I could'
icon
App exclusive
Pro punter Q&A: 'Discipline is an essential ingredient to being a winner'
Pro punter Q&A: 'Discipline is an essential ingredient to being a winner'
icon
App exclusive
Pro punter Q&A: 'Oppose horses going up in grade and back those coming down in class'
Pro punter Q&A: 'Oppose horses going up in grade and back those coming down in class'
icon
App exclusive
Pro punter Q&A: 'It was one of my biggest wins in terms of the difference it made to my life'
Pro punter Q&A: 'It was one of my biggest wins in terms of the difference it made to my life'
icon
App exclusive
Pro punter Q&A: 'I've had a lot of wins that get near to that - but I've never beaten it'
Pro punter Q&A: 'I've had a lot of wins that get near to that - but I've never beaten it'
icon
App exclusive
'My King's Stand bet is the one that has me most excited' - Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose answer your Royal Ascot questions

'My King's Stand bet is the one that has me most excited' - Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose answer your Royal Ascot questions

icon
Royal Ascot
padlock
Mick Fitzgerald: 'I didn't get nervous because it wasn't my day job - my day job was riding winners'
Mick Fitzgerald: 'I didn't get nervous because it wasn't my day job - my day job was riding winners'
icon
App exclusive
Josh Apiafi: 'I haven't seen a gelding good enough to give her 7lb in the Champion Bumper'
icon
App exclusive
Adele Mulrennan: 'Remarkably I tipped up five winners from six horses and then I got the job'
icon
App exclusive
Josh Apiafi: 'I haven't seen a gelding good enough to give her 7lb in the Champion Bumper'
icon
App exclusive
Adele Mulrennan: 'Remarkably I tipped up five winners from six horses and then I got the job'
icon
App exclusive
Megan Nicholls: 'I accidently swore on camera - it's fair to say everyone has done it'
Megan Nicholls: 'I accidently swore on camera - it's fair to say everyone has done it'
icon
App exclusive
Ed Chamberlin: 'Des Lynam is my ultimate TV hero - he could do anything'
Ed Chamberlin: 'Des Lynam is my ultimate TV hero - he could do anything'
icon
App exclusive
Jockey Q&A: 'Paul Nicholls wasn't happy - and I wasn't best pleased either'
Jockey Q&A: 'Paul Nicholls wasn't happy - and I wasn't best pleased either'
icon
App exclusive
Jockey Q&A: 'I'd love to think he will improve some more at his age - he's exciting'
Jockey Q&A: 'I'd love to think he will improve some more at his age - he's exciting'
icon
App exclusive
Jockey Q&A: 'It was a huge task carrying so much weight - it's a day I won't forget'
Jockey Q&A: 'It was a huge task carrying so much weight - it's a day I won't forget'
icon
App exclusive
Jockey Q&A: 'He'd never won over fences before that race and we fancied him'
Jockey Q&A: 'He'd never won over fences before that race and we fancied him'
icon
App exclusive
Jockey Q&A: 'They were sweating in bins - I couldn't believe it the first time I saw it'
Jockey Q&A: 'They were sweating in bins - I couldn't believe it the first time I saw it'
icon
App exclusive
Trainer Q&A: 'I felt my head was on the chopping block - he had to win'
Trainer Q&A: 'I felt my head was on the chopping block - he had to win'
icon
App exclusive
Trainer Q&A: 'She asked if I was David Pipe - and if I could sign one of her boobs'
Trainer Q&A: 'She asked if I was David Pipe - and if I could sign one of her boobs'
icon
App exclusive
Trainer Q&A: 'The only person who is a worse tipster than a trainer is a jockey'
Trainer Q&A: 'The only person who is a worse tipster than a trainer is a jockey'
icon
App exclusive
Trainer Q&A: 'You can ask my jockey David Bass why the win was so satisfying'
Trainer Q&A: 'You can ask my jockey David Bass why the win was so satisfying'
icon
App exclusive
Trainer Q&A: 'I've been backing my horses at prices I couldn't believe'
Trainer Q&A: 'I've been backing my horses at prices I couldn't believe'
icon
App exclusive
Pro punter Q&A: 'The bookmakers messed up and priced him at 25-1 - I got on what I could'
Pro punter Q&A: 'The bookmakers messed up and priced him at 25-1 - I got on what I could'
icon
App exclusive
Pro punter Q&A: 'Discipline is an essential ingredient to being a winner'
Pro punter Q&A: 'Discipline is an essential ingredient to being a winner'
icon
App exclusive
Pro punter Q&A: 'Oppose horses going up in grade and back those coming down in class'
Pro punter Q&A: 'Oppose horses going up in grade and back those coming down in class'
icon
App exclusive
Pro punter Q&A: 'It was one of my biggest wins in terms of the difference it made to my life'
Pro punter Q&A: 'It was one of my biggest wins in terms of the difference it made to my life'
icon
App exclusive
Pro punter Q&A: 'I've had a lot of wins that get near to that - but I've never beaten it'
Pro punter Q&A: 'I've had a lot of wins that get near to that - but I've never beaten it'
icon
App exclusive