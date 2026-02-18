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Which trainer matches Charlie Appleby for recent form and seeks a third straight winner? Harry Wilson's essential daily form guide
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Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments - your essential daily form guide is here
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Cheltenham Festival tips: Johnny Dineen's Thursday nap
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'He looks the best value of the week at this stage and I've had a proper punt on him'
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'I can't understand why she's still 40-1, that's massive' - Cheltenham clues from last week
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Home
Which trainer matches Charlie Appleby for recent form and seeks a third straight winner? Harry Wilson's essential daily form guide
App exclusive
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments - your essential daily form guide is here
Harry Wilson has the key information you need to inform your Friday punting
App exclusive
Steve Palmer's free Masters outright predictions: Our top tipster has a 22-1 headline selection
App exclusive
Sir Henry Cecil remembered: 'The public have always been fantastic to me and I really don't know why'
App exclusive
Steve Palmer's free Masters outright predictions: Our top tipster has a 22-1 headline selection
App exclusive
Sir Henry Cecil remembered: 'The public have always been fantastic to me and I really don't know why'
App exclusive
Johnny Dineen's wager of the weekend
App exclusive
'To win that far he has to be something else' - Kieren Fallon and Jason Weaver's best bets on our expert panel
App exclusive
'At 10-1, I'm in' - Paul Kealy's five horses to take from Epsom's Derby meeting
App exclusive
I thought I could win the National - but in five strides it all went up in smoke
App exclusive
'I've never been so terrified' - bomb threats, booze and the Monday National
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Cheltenham Festival tips: Johnny Dineen's Friday nap
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Cheltenham Festival tips: Johnny Dineen's Thursday nap
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Cheltenham Festival tips: Johnny Dineen's Wednesday nap
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Cheltenham Festival tips: Johnny Dineen's Tuesday nap
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Paul Kealy: 'I get involved with exactas and trifectas - you know the pools are going to be strong'
App exclusive
Tom Segal: 'I rarely bet each-way and prefer to back a couple in a race instead'
App exclusive
Robbie Wilders: 'Don't include short-priced favourites in extensive multiples - odds-on chances are always beaten'
App exclusive
Keith Melrose: 'Look out for enhanced place terms that make each-way multiples particularly attractive'
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Graeme Rodway: 'Lots of people think this race is a lottery that should be watched rather than bet on - it's not'
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Ruby Walsh: the festival great whose riding achievements at Cheltenham are unlikely to be matched
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