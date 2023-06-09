'My King's Stand bet is the one that has me most excited' - Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose answer your Royal Ascot questions

Ace tipsters Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose answer your Royal Ascot questions in a special Q&A.

Do you think Inspiral can give Frankie Dettori an unprecedented eight wins in the Queen Anne ? James Gibson-Wynes

Paul It's always possible, but price is everything and I wouldn't go near her at around 5-2 right now. Last year's Coronation Stakes win is the only piece of form she has to justify that price and she didn't match it afterwards, coming closest when scrambling home by a neck from Light Infantry (40-1 for this) in the Prix Jacques le Marois.