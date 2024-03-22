'We think we’ve got him back now' - Harswell Duke bids for back-to-back Spring Miles off 8lb lower mark

Sometimes it can pay to focus on the obvious, even in big-field, deep-ground handicaps.

Harswell Duke , all-the-way winner of this £75,000 cavalry charge on heavy going last year , defends his crown off an 8lb lower mark. Well beaten in all eight of his subsequent starts in 2023, he did shape better on his Newcastle reappearance this month – the same venue which connections used to put the finishing touches to his preparation for last year’s race.

Titian , who finished a neck second to Harswell Duke, is now 4lb worse off, while the third, Maysong , renews rivalry with the winner on 5lb worse terms.

From a point of handicapping, it really does appear an on-song Harswell Duke will take some beating.

Thunder Roar , winner of 7f handicaps on testing ground at Doncaster and York last October, has scope for further progress if suited by the step back up to a mile.

Gary Moore rarely sends runners to the Lincoln meeting, and it would be no surprise if the lightly raced Magic Memories , a winner on soft going over a mile at Brighton last backend, produced a career-best under favourable conditions.

The Rebecca Menzies-trained four-year-old Helter Skelter is even less exposed. Twice placed in testing ground in Ireland, he shaped nicely when fourth behind the now 85-rated Aerospace at Wolverhampton, and should have lots to offer in handicaps this term.

Arthur’s Realm , winner of an eight-strong running of this race in 2022, has largely fought a losing battle with the handicapper since. He competes off a 1lb higher mark than when beating A Boy Named Ivy a length and three-quarters, and this race is clearly far more competitive.

Hopes high for £1,500 bargain buy

Clear Angel , a bargain purchase at £1,500 from an online sale after suffering a bone chip, bids to land this £75,000 race for trainer Susan Corbett.

Sixth in this contest last year, Clear Angel won at Wetherby and Carlisle on his next two starts, and there could be even better to come this year, as his trainer believes he has continued to strengthen.

“Soft ground will be in his favour, and hopefully I have him spot on for it,” Corbett said. “He’s rated 7lb higher than when he ran in the race last year and that’s because he enjoyed a great season.

“It could have been even better, but a couple of races we had him entered in at the end of the campaign were abandoned owing to waterlogging. That £1,500 was the best money the owner ever spent.”

What they say

Gemma Tutty, trainer of Look Back Smiling

We hoped he would get into this rather than the Lincoln. He's done all his winning over seven furlongs, but he did run well over a mile and a quarter last year so stamina should not be a problem. We are less happy about the draw, but he'll enjoy the ground.

Steve Brown, husband and assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Titian

He’s in good form. He ran well in the race last year, but I’ve made a note that he is quite a bit worse off with the horse who beat us that day.

Dylan Cunha, trainer of Dirtyoldtown and Expressionless

They're both fit and well. Both of them are horses who like to come from behind and that isn't necessarily ideal for racing at Doncaster on the straight course. They will both be staying on at the end, though, and that can hopefully be a strength for them.

Roger Fell, joint-trainer of Wildfell , Kalikapour and Harswell Duke

Harswell Duke seemed to fall out of love with the game after winning this race last year. We think we’ve got him back now. He enjoyed a long break out at grass, and seems quite happy. Everything looks perfect for him and he’s clearly well handicapped if he returns to his best form. Wildfell is an interesting horse. He’s been running well on the all-weather, but does handle this ground. We’re on a bit of a fact-finding mission with Kalikapour. He’s been working well in cheekpieces at home and looks a nice horse.

Gary Moore, trainer of Magic Memories

He will enjoy the cut in the ground. He won a bad race at Brighton last October and is now 3lb higher in the weights. He's an improving horse, but whether he is up to this mark only time will tell.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Maysong

He's in really good order. He was third in this last year and we know he likes the course.

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Helter Skelter

He’s got form in Ireland on soft ground, and we’re hoping that his run at Wolverhampton last time behind an impressive winner will have put an edge on him.

