Can Liberty Lane end Karl Burke's barren run at Doncaster in the month of March? Essential Lincoln analysis
Very few yards will have their strings at concert pitch at such an early stage of the year and the key to winning the big handicap this season will probably be preparation. Finding the stables that have had their horses ready for this meeting when it was held in March before will help.
There might be some cause for concern for favourite backers on that score because Karl Burke has saddled 31 straight losers in Flat races at Doncaster in the month of March since the start of 2010. He will be hoping Liberty Lane doesn’t become the latest to let him down.
Liberty Lane’s record when fresh is positive, however. His figures either first time out, or following breaks of at least 50 days, read 121 and the defeat came at the hands of last year’s Royal Ascot winner Waipiro at Newmarket last April, when Liberty Lane was conceding 7lb.
Published on 22 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 19:10, 22 March 2024
